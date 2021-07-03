Calendar | July 2021

JULY 1

Fresh Look: The Symphony Exposed

California Symphony presents a month-long online adult education course on classical music taught by Scott Foglesong. Aptly titled “Fresh Look: The Symphony Exposed,” the series sheds light on the traditions and mysteries of classical music and takes place Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. $30 for five classes. More info at californiasymphony.org.

JULY 1

Stanford Live and Stanford Jazz Worksho

Stanford Live and Stanford Jazz Workshop return to Frost Amphitheater, kicking off six weeks of in-person jazz and classical performances in partnership with the San Francisco Symphony and SFJAZZ. The season opener features Joshua Redman & Zakir Hussain with Joel Ross and Zach Moses Ostroff, and the series continues with stars such as Esa-Pekka Salonen and hip-hop children’s collective Alphabet Rockers. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. For more info, visit live.stanford.edu.

JULY 2

The San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony begins its summer season with a concert conducted by Edwin Outwater and featuring pianist Aaron Diehl in a program that includes works by John Williams, George Gershwin and Aaron Copland, as well as stimulating new music. 7 p.m. at Davies Symphony Hall. The program will be repeated on July 4 at 2 p.m. at a special Fourth of July concert at Stern Grove Amphitheater. Visit sfsymphony.org for more information.

JULY 3

To Teach and Inspire: The Julia Brenner Textile Collection

The de Young Museum opens its new exhibition, To Teach and Inspire: The Julia Brenner Textile Collection, a must-see for all costume historians and lovers of the applied arts. Between 1923 and 1938, Brenner donated more than 1,000 textiles and 200 costume pieces, accessories and tools to the museum. The collection showcases a comprehensive range of weaving techniques from around the world. On display through June 26, 2022. For details, go to deyoung.famsf. org/exhibitions/brenner.

JULY 3

Asian Art Museum

De-stress and re-center with inspiring images of the Asian Art Museum and “Art Escapes: Virtual Tours Through the Rise of Buddhist Art in China With Fan Zhang.” From the oldest dated Chinese Buddha (still golden) to a larger-than-life bodhisattva magnificent in its serenity, the museum’s collection is unparalleled. 4 p.m. Tickets available online at asianart.org.

JULY 8

Metamorphoses: Claire Chase

SFSymphony+, the orchestra’s streaming platform, continues its SoundBox programming with Metamorphoses: Claire Chase, curated by flutist, educator and experimental music creator Claire Chase. The program includes performances of Kaija Saariaho’s Terrestre, Pauchi Sasaki’s Sanagi, and Marcos Balter’s excerpts from Pan. $15. More info at sfsymphonyplus.org.

JULY 9

The Museum of Craft and Design’s Virtual Speaker Series

The Museum of Craft and Design’s virtual speaker series welcomes Diana Scherer. Scherer is a visual artist living and working in Amsterdam whose work explores the relationship between humans and the natural environment. 11 a.m. sfmcd.orgmusicatkohl.org.

JULY 16

44th Annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival

Playwrights Foundation, the West Coast’s premier launchpad for plays and their authors, presents its 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival. Highlights include an imaginative drama depicting a future in which robots curate a museum of humans. The festival will stream online through July 25, with tickets priced on a sliding scale. Visit playwrightsfoundation.org.

JULY 16

Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley welcomes audiences for a full outdoor program with all afternoon concert tickets priced at $15 in celebration of its 15th anniversary. Pair wine and twilit views with classical and chamber music, opera, jazz and dance. Highlights include pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Puccini’s opera Gianni Schicchi conducted by Kent Nagano, a multi-singer tribute to Tony Bennett, and the closing night Opera Under the Stars, conducted by James Conlon and featuring tenor Michael Fabiano. Runs through July 25. Check out the rest of the program at festivalnapavalley.org.

JULY 17

Move Together: At Home Family Workshops

Grab the tots and join San Francisco Ballet on Zoom with Move Together: At Home Family Workshops. Designed for kids ages 3 to 6 and their families, the new series features a 45-minute workshop led by the ballet’s teaching staff. Dance is explored through creative storytelling and play. 10:30 a.m., $20 per household. More at sfballet.org.

JULY 22

Essential Truths, the Bay Area in Color

The Oakland Asian Cultural Center, in partnership with Write Now! SF Bay, hosts a virtual event for the launch of Essential Truths, the Bay Area in Color, a new anthology of works from 130 BIPOC writers, poets and artists and edited by Shizue Seigel and published by Pease Press. The event will feature lively readings and presentations.

7 p.m. Register online at oacc.cc.

ONGOING

Stern Grove

Stern Grove, the Bay Area’s longest-running free outdoor music festival, continues its 84th summer concert season on Sundays at 2 p.m. with one of its biggest and most musically diverse lineups ever. Headliners include the SF Symphony (July 4), Thievery Corporation (July 11) and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 1). The season finale on August 29 will feature Oakland legends Tower of Power and Too $hort. Free, though advance registration is required at sterngrove.org.

ONGOING

The San José Museum of Art

The San José Museum of Art has several exhibits running throughout the summer to stimulate your aesthetic receptors. Check out South East North West: New Works From the Collection, which runs through September 19 and reflects the cultural diversity and high-tech innovations of Silicon Valley with works from 30 artists; Break + Bleed, with works from SJMA’s permanent collection exploring ideas of linearity and geometry (on display through April 3, 2022); and Pae White: Noisy Blushes, a sculpture commissioned by the museum that Noisy Blushes, a sculpture commissioned by the museum that soars inside its 30-foot atrium. Learn more at sjmusart.org.

ONGOING

Soundwalk

If you’ve yet to see Soundwalk, don’t worry: The new free public art project in Golden Gate Park continues through 2023. The GPS-enabled site-specific experience, created by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Ellen Reid, has launched in various cities around the country. Participants download an app to embark on a musical journey through the park, with multiple paths and hidden “Easter egg” surprises. Grab sneakers and headphones and log on to ellenreidsoundwalk.com.