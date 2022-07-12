Calendar | July 2022

JULY 2

Back to the Way Things Were

San Francisco Mime Troupe returns for its 63rd season with Back to the Way Things Were. The new musical chronicles Ralph and Alice’s 20-something daughter, Zoe, who grew up with issues such as climate change, housing crashes and student debt looming large. While there may not be a “better” to go back to, perhaps there is still hope to save the world!

Through September 5 at various Bay Area venues; free and open to the public. | sfmt.org

JULY 8

Bike Hut Classic

The third edition of the Bike Hut Classic, which supports Abundant Grace Coastside Worker and its effort to address the homeless crisis, has quickly become a fundraising favorite among local cyclists. Riders can complete the course — on Tunitas Creek Road in Half Moon Bay, between the Bike Hut and Skyline — any time over a period of two-plus weeks (through July 24), then submit their time online.

A reception is slated for July 30 at Potrero Nuevo Farm, behind the Bike Hut, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. | bikehutclassic.org

JULY 9

43rd Los Altos Arts & Wine Festiva

The 43rd Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival returns with artists, craftspeople, local wineries, global cuisines and more. There will be a dedicated Kidzone as well as music on two stages, including a 5–7 p.m. Megatones concert on opening night.

July 9 and 10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Main and State streets. | downtownlosaltos.org

JULY 9

ACGA Clay & Glass Festival

The ACGA Clay & Glass Festival will bring together more than 100 clay and glass artists at the Palo Alto Art Center grounds (including Nicholson van Altena Glass, whose work is shown here). Food trucks will also be on hand.

July 9 and 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | clayglassfestival.com

JULY 12

Come From Away

The award-winning Come From Away hits the stage at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts. The musical shares the true story of 7,000 travelers who, in the wake of 9/11, were stranded in Newfoundland, and the locals who fed and housed them.

Through July 17. Tickets: from $38. | broadwaysanjose.com

JULY 12

First Tee Silicon Valley’s Invitational

Get ready to tee off for this benefit golf tournament plus two-day resort getaway. First Tee Silicon Valley’s Invitational happens at CordeValle, with the festivities also including an awards dinner.

July 12 and 13. | firstteesiliconvalley.org

JULY 13

Final Words

Don’t miss the farewell concert for Dr. Timothy Selig, celebrating his legacy and 11.5-year tenure as artistic director of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In his conducting capper, titled Final Words, the San Francisco Symphony will join SFGMC onstage for the first time ever. Special guests will also include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

Tickets: from $75. Davies Symphony Hall. 7:30 p.m. | sfgmc.org

JULY 14

Echoes of Us

San Francisco–based African-American Shakespeare Company kicks off its 2022–23 season with Echoes of Us, directed by Michele Shay, at the City’s Marines Memorial Theater.

Through July 17. Tickets: from $20. | african-americanshakes.org

JULY 16

Bastille Day Festival

Head to the Embarcadero Plaza for the 4th annual Bastille Day Festival, a celebration of French culture, food, wine, beer, music, artists, merchants and cultural associations in the Bay Area.

11 a.m.–6:30 p.m. | bastilledaysf.org

JULY 16

Nan and the Lower Body

Catch the world premiere of Jessica Dickey’s Nan and the Lower Body, an audience favorite at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 2019 New Works Festival. This humorous production, directed by Giovanna Sardelli, recounts the creation of the Pap smear.

Through August 7. Tickets: from $30. Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto. | theatreworks.org

JULY 17

AIDS Walk San Francisco

AIDS Walk San Francisco is back in person at Golden Gate Park, with this year’s event benefiting diverse HIV/AIDS organizations around the Bay Area.

sf.aidswalk.net

JULY 23

Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim

Take the plunge with Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim. Up to 300 participants will board a ferry in Sausalito that takes them to the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge. From there, the 1.6-mile swim route goes past the north tower to Horseshoe Cove in Sausalito.

Registration: from $200. 9 a.m. | sharkfestswim.com

JULY 27

The Lifespan of a Fact

Montalvo Arts Center’s Play on the Ground series — staged readings of theatrical plays — presents The Lifespan of a Fact in its Oval Garden venue. The story centers on a precise fact-checker and an eccentric author.

Through July 29. Tickets: from $25. | montalvoarts.org