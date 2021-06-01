Calendar | June 2021

JUNE 1

Dances for Camera

SFMOMA’s online film series Dances for Camera: Merce Cunningham, Nam June Paik, John Sanborn highlights dance pieces made in the 1960s and the 1980s for public radio stations, including the Bay Area’s KQED. Online. Free. sfmoma.org

JUNE 3

ODC Theater Festival

The ODC Theater Festival kicks off two weeks of virtual events, including The Soft Solace of a Slightly Descended Lost Life (Suck It), Migratory Passages, Before Bakkhai Before and many other livestreamed performances, through June 12. The general admission festival pass is $70 (or $100 for supporters). See odc. dance to get details and to buy single tickets.

JUNE 3

Bay Area Dance on Film: A Drive-In at Fort Mason

KQED and SF Dance Film Festival team up to present Bay Area Dance on Film: A Drive-In at Fort Mason. The festival features a mix of shorts from the SF Dance Film Festival and the KQED video series If Cities Could Dance, in addition to a preview screening of Mud Water, directed by local filmmaker My-Linh Le. 9–10:30 p.m. Tickets: $40, found on kqed.org/events.

JUNE 4

San José Museum of Art: Break + Bleed

Don’t miss the debut of San José Museum of Art’s new exhibition, Break + Bleed, which draws primarily from works in the museum’s permanent collection by artists that include Frank Stella and Josef Albers, as well as a recently acquired multipanel painting by San Francisco artist Leo Valledor. On view through April 3, 2022. See sjmusart.org for more.

JUNE 6

Presidio Dance Theatre: Spring Season Luncheon

The Presidio Dance Theatre presents its Spring Season Luncheon, chaired by Farah Makras and Sonya Molodetskaya and honoring former San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. The event, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of Children’s Day at the SF War Memorial Opera House, takes place at noon at Sessions at the Presidio. Tickets start at $175; sponsorships range from $500 to $10,000. See presidiodance.org.

JUNE 6

The Maxwell String Quartet

The Maxwell String Quartet comes to the Peninsula (virtually!) all the way from Scotland for a concert presented by Music at Kohl Mansion. An FYI from the mansion: “Wearing your tartan is not required for this concert but highly recommended.” June 6 at 7 p.m., and June 10 at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20. musicatkohl.org

JUNE 10

Frameline45: The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Frameline, the longest-running queer film festival, is back through June 27. This year, Frameline45: The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival will be a hybrid of in-person outdoor drive-in events and online screenings. Don’t miss Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11 and June 12. (Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights will stream June 11.) For details, go to frameline.org.

JUNE 10

An Evening With Pico lyer

The Asian Art Museum hosts An Evening With Pico lyer, presented by the Society for Art & Cultural Heritage of India. During the virtual event, the celebrated travel writer will discuss his two books released last year, Autumn Light: Season of Fires and Farewells and A Beginner’s Guide to Japan, with scholars Paula Arai and Robert Mintz. 6:30 p.m. Free for museum members, $20 for everyone else. asianart.org

JUNE 10

Hats Off to Clinic by the Bay

Join emcee Liam Mayclem for Hats Off to Clinic by the Bay, a virtual fundraiser for Clinic by the Bay, which provides free health care services to individuals in need in San Francisco and San Mateo counties. 6 p.m. clinicbythebay. givesmart.com.

JUNE 12

Heritage at 50 – Soirée 2021

Heritage at 50 — Soirée 2021 features a drive-in and dinner at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, with a simultaneous livestream of the festivities. The program features live entertainment and visits with some of the people who keep San Francisco’s unique architectural identity vibrant. 7:30 p.m., VIP cocktails at 6:30 p.m. Online program tickets: $25. Drive-in for one car and two guests: $500. Sponsorships are also available. Learn more at sfheritage.org.

JUNE 12

Salud Napa Valley

The OLE Health Foundation hosts Salud Napa Valley, a one-night event inviting guests to participate in one of 20 alfresco dinners at wineries across the valley, including Heitz Cellar, V. Sattui Winery, Dana Estates, Darioush and more. There will also be a Fund A Need, and an online auction that runs from June 10 to June 25. Limited tickets are available at $2,500 a person. See olehealth.org for more details.

JUNE 17

The San Francisco Ballet School

The San Francisco Ballet School hosts its first virtual dinner and program, chaired by Carrie Kaufman. The soiree includes private “virtual” tables with home-delivered dinner (and wine!) from McCalls Catering, plus meet-and-greets with SF Ballet School trainees and alumni. The festival portion includes three performances and is available to view on the SF Ballet @ Home platform through June 24. Tickets and tables range in price; see more at sfballet.org.

JUNE 18

The African American Art & Culture Complex: Black Liberation Event

The African American Art & Culture Complex will host a Black liberation event celebrating the link between LGBTQ+ Pride and racial justice on the eve of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. More details will be available as the event draws closer at sfpride.org and aaacc.org.

JUNE 24

GOLEM: A Call to Action

The Contemporary Jewish Museum opens the in-person components of its digital exhibition GOLEM: A Call to Action by L.A. artist Julie Weitz. GOLEM: A Call to Action is made up of three parts — the first of which (Golem v. Golem) was exhibited on CJM’s Instagram during Passover this year. The others, My Golem as a Wildland Firefighter and A Prayer for Burnt Forests, will be online initially and unveiled in-person at the museum’s new black box gallery. Info: thecjm.org.

ONGOING

The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art

The Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art has opened its doors (starting this month) with a handful of must-see exhibitions, including Wayne Thiebaud Influencer: A New Generation; Arnold Joseph Kemp: I would survive. I could survive. I should survive.; and Andrea Bowers: Education Should Be Free (UC Davis). Galleries will have limited capacity and tickets will be timed. See manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu for details.