Calendar | June 2022

JUNE 3

SFJAZZ’s annual gala

SFJAZZ’s annual gala, benefiting the nonprofit organization’s artistic and education programs, honors legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis this year. The main event will include a concert — headlined by Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Harlem String Quartet and more — while Tank and the Bangas and Jesús Díaz y Su QBA are slated to perform at the after-party.

Tickets: gala, from $500; after-party, $125. 8:30 p.m. | sfjazz.org

JUNE 3

Fray

If you missed the debut of CandyBomber Productions’ Fray at Stanford last month, you’re in luck: The performance, which blends video-game visuals with hip-hop and ballet, is making its San Francisco premiere at the Midway. (Stick around afterward for DJ sets!)

June 3 and 4, 8 p.m. Tickets: from $20. | themidwaysf.com

JUNE 4

Don Giovanni

SF Opera presents Don Giovanni — a story that dates back to the late 1700s and centers on a legendary philanderer — with Bertrand de Billy conducting Mozart’s score.

Through July 2. Tickets: from $40. War Memorial Opera House. | sfopera.com

JUNE 4

Ragtime

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s Ragtime transports the audience to the turn of the 20th century, as three families pursue the American dream. The company’s founding artistic director, Robert Kelley, returns to direct this new production.

Through June 26. Tickets: from $30. Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. | theatreworks.org

JUNE 4

Stranger Things: The Experience

Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to San Francisco. The multimedia adventure takes place at Skylight at The Armory, where guests can immerse themselves in the Netflix hit’s iconic settings and a storyline developed with the show’s creators.

Through July 31. Tickets: from $74. | strangerthingsexperience. com

JUNE 11

Kearny Street Workshop

Kearny Street Workshop, the long-standing Asian Pacific American multidisciplinary arts organization, is marking its 50th anniversary at the San Francisco Mint. KSW50 Renewal Gala, part of a yearlong program of festivities, will be an indoor-outdoor affair with entertainment and an art auction, as well as food and drink.

Tickets: $75. 5–9 p.m. | kearnystreet.org

JUNE 11

Breaking Down Walls

Partake in an evening of music, dance, theater, poetry and animation while raising funds for relief efforts in Ukraine. Breaking Down Walls takes place at Fort Mason’s Cowell Theater.

Tickets: $25. 7 p.m. | metrofilmarts.org

JUNE 12

Stern Grove Festival

Stern Grove Festival opens its 85th season with the Bay Area’s own Too $hort and Tower of Power, the first of 10 free music concerts (tickets are issued via an online reservation system). The series concludes on August 14 — yes, circle that date on your calendar, too — with the annual Big Picnic fundraiser.

sterngrove.org

JUNE 16

Frameline

Frameline — considered the longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema in the world — is happening at venues throughout the Bay Area, with a streaming encore available for a limited time afterward. This year’s festival, whose theme is “The Coast is Queer,” features 90+ films, from narratives to documentaries to shorts.

Through June 26. | frameline.org

JUNE 17

San Jose’s Plaza de César Chávez

The sound of music will soon fill downtown San Jose’s Plaza de César Chávez once again. Music in the Park launches its 31st season with a “reggae supershow.” The Legendary Wailers, Third World, The Skatalites and Marcus Adams (aka DJ Nappy) take the stage in the first of the series’ three concerts.

Tickets: from $25. 5–10 p.m. | mitpsj.com

JUNE 19

Juneteenth Celebration

Music and dance are highlights of the Juneteenth Celebration at the Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre (read more about the historic venue in Spirits of the Bay, page 64). Vendors, community resources and food are also part of the festivities.

12:30 p.m. | bvoh.org

JUNE 25

The San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade

The San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade returns for its 52nd year with a theme of “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The revelry kicks off on Saturday at Civic Center Plaza. As always, a highlight of the two-day event will be Sunday’s parade on Market Street (June 26, 10:30 a.m.). More than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, as well as 20+ community-run stages and venues, are expected to participate.

sfpride.org

JUNE 27

Check, Please! Bay Area

Join Check, Please! Bay Area host Leslie Sbrocco for Taste & Sip! and sample fare from 50+ restaurants that have been highlighted on the beloved KQED show, along with wines from her favorite local wineries. Tickets: $99–$149. San Francisco Design Center Galleria.

6:30 p.m. | kqed.org

JUNE 29

Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration

Broadway and film star Judy Garland’s songbook comes to life at Davies Symphony Hall, as the SF Symphony’s summer season gets underway. Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration — conducted by Edwin Outwater, with vocalists Jessica Vosk and Andy Karl — also features rare performance footage, home movies, photographs and interviews. Tickets: from

$49. 7:30 p.m. | sfsymphony.org