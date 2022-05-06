Calendar | May 2022

MAY

MAY 4

Stories of Hope and a Vision for the Future

Join the Children’s Health Council for its ninth annual benefit breakfast, Stories of Hope and a Vision for the Future. Parents, educators and mental health professionals will share insights and inspiration. Tickets: $200. Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, Menlo Park.

8:30– 10:30 a.m. | chconline.org

MAY 5

25th San Francisco Silent Film Festival

The 25th San Francisco Silent Film Festival is coming to the Castro Theatre. The weeklong celebration features 29 programs from all over the world — all silent-era films presented with live musical accompaniment. Of the 19 recent film restorations, nine are making their North American premieres. Through May 11. Festival pass: $320. (Psst — some events are free!)

silentfilm.org

MAY 6

The Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers: Uplift

The Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers: Uplift benefits the museum’s educational and public programs. The evening includes dinner and special guests: scientist and author Ainissa Ramirez, PhD; TV personality, author, podcaster and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness; and mechanical engineer, rock musician and author Christine McKinley. Tickets: from $1,500.

6 p.m. | exploratorium.edu

MAY 7

Jackpot

Caldwell Snyder Gallery is hosting an artist reception for John Gibson’s Jackpot show. For more than 30 years, the subject of his works has been constant: minimally decorated spheres that, according to the San Francisco gallery, are used “as a tool for exploring the space of painting.”

3–5 p.m. | caldwellsnyder.com

MAY 7

16th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festiva

The 16th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival is happening at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, with funds raised supporting the agricultural community. Cheese makers, farmers and artisan food producers will partake. Enjoy boutique wines, artisan-brewed beers, handcrafted cider and live music with your fromage. Tickets: $30–$75.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. | artisancheesefestival.com

MAY 11

SF Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco Fashion Luminary

The SF Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco are bringing a fashion luminary to town. For their benefit fashion show and luncheon featuring Carolina Herrera collections, the house’s creative director, Wes Gordon, will be on hand.

MAY 12

CAAMFest

The Center for Asian American Media, celebrating its 40th anniversary, presents CAAMFest once again, taking place throughout the Bay Area and online. The nonprofit notes that CAAMFest40 “continues to be a feast of the senses: with film, food, music, and digital media from the world’s most innovative Asian and Asian American artists.”

Through May 22. | caamedia.org

MAY 14

The Raphael House 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Raphael House, which is focused on family-centered solutions to homelessness, is marking a major milestone — and you’re invited to its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Liam Mayclem will emcee the cocktail affair at La Mar restaurant in the City. Tickets: from $750.

6:30–9:30 p.m. | raphaelhouse.org

MAY 14

Garden Feast

San Francisco Botanical Garden presents Garden Feast, with author and scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer as its special guest speaker. With a reception, auction and luncheon, the fundraiser supports SFBG’s youth education programs and plant collections. Tickets: from $500.

11 a.m.–2 p.m. | sfbg.org

MAY 14

A Bright Night Gala

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada is hosting its benefit bash, A Bright Night Gala, in person this year. The elegant evening includes a seated dinner, inspiring speakers, and silent and live auctions. Tickets: from $250.

6:30–10 p.m. The GlassHouse, San Jose. | alz.org

MAY 20

Headlands Center for the Arts’ Annual Benefit

Headlands Center for the Arts’ annual benefit auction returns with an opening celebration at Fort Mason’s Store House. Expect delectable bites and cocktails, along with bidding on art and experiences, at the indoor-outdoor soiree. The public exhibition of 65 works will be on view through June 1, when a closing event will be live-streamed. Opening celebration: from $1,200.

6 p.m. | headlands.org

MAY 27

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure

Here’s something you don’t see and hear very often: an animated film accompanied by a live orchestra. Symphony San Jose’s presentation of Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, at the Center for Performing Arts, is just that — featuring Akira Toriyama’s mangas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Tickets: $50–$100.

Through May 29. | symphonysanjose.org

MAY 28

44th Annual Carnaval San Francisco

Save the date for the 44th annual Carnaval San Francisco. The two day festival includes the King & Queen Competition on May 28 and the Grand Parade on May 29.

carnavalsanfrancisco.org

MAY 29

The Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue

The Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue returns for its 48th edition. Eat, imbibe and enjoy live music at this longtime and beloved fundraiser. The festivities conclude with a raffle of over 100 prizes.

Noon–5 p.m. | muirbeachfire.com