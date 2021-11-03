Calendar | November 2021

NOVEMBER 6

San Francisco Symphony’s 2021 Día de Los Muertos

Davies Symphony Hall will once again be decked out for a vibrant celebration of traditional Latin American music and culture. Enluis Montes Olivar conducts the San Francisco Symphony’s 2021 Día de Los Muertos concert at 2 p.m. The Fiesta, including an auction and dinner, follows at 4 p.m. Concert tickets from $17.50; Fiesta packages from $300. sfsymphony.org NHG Sponsored

NOVEMBER 6

Plate by Plate

Calling all epicures! Don’t miss the return of Plate by Plate, the celebration of restaurants and sustainability presented by Project by Project, which serves Asian American nonprofits by raising public awareness and volunteerism. Prepare to feast and bid on curated silent auction items, with proceeds earmarked for the Florence Fang Community Farm. Tickets: $150–$200; VIP tickets available. 6–10 p.m. San Francisco Design Center. platebyplate.org

NOVEMBER 6

12th annual Heroes and Horses, Jewels & Jeans Gala

This year marks the golden anniversary of Woodside’s National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy, so you can expect quite the jubilee for its 12th annual Heroes and Horses, Jewels & Jeans Gala. The fundraiser, supporting programs for children and adults with disabilities and challenges, will include a barn open house, three-course dinner, art-centric silent auction, wine pull and more. Tickets: $225. 5 p.m. nceft.org

NOVEMBER 7

Chamber Music Society of San Francisco

Enjoy an afternoon of classical music on the grounds of Palo Alto’s Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden, with the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco, including guest artist Hannah Addario-Berry on the cello, performing on the patio. Tickets: $50–$60. 4–5:30 p.m. gamblegarden.org

NOVEMBER 13

The Jaz Sawyer Ensemble

The Jaz Sawyer Ensemble — led by drummer, educator and San Francisco native Dr. Jaz Sawyer — takes the stage with jazz and blues vocalist Kim Nalley. The evening marks the world premiere of The Message Forward Suite. Tickets: $45. 7 p.m. Bing Studio, Stanford University. live.stanford.edu

NOVEMBER 13

The San Francisco Coffee Festival

Specialty roasters and coffee shops are taking over the Festival Pavilion at the City’s Fort Mason Center. The San Francisco Coffee Festival will feature unique beans, tasty snacks and live entertainment. November 13 and 14. Tickets: from $25; VIP passes available. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. sfcoffeefestival.com

NOVEMBER 14

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Festival Napa Valley is partnering with the Mill Valley Film Festival/California Film Institute to present the world premiere of Gordon Getty’s Goodbye, Mr. Chips. The opera film is directed by Brian Staufenbiel and conducted by Nicole Paiement. Tickets: $15. 4 p.m. Smith Rafael Film Center, San Rafael. festivalnapavalley.org

NOVEMBER 15

Peninsula Family Service’s Annual Thanks For Giving Event

It’s a win-win: Savor a delectable lunch (outdoors) and partake in boutique shopping (indoors) — all for a good cause — at the Hillsborough Auxiliary to Peninsula Family Service’s annual Thanks For Giving event. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to PFS. Tickets: $150. 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Green Hills Country Club, Millbrae. hapfs.org

NOVEMBER 15

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

Catch the only Bay Area performance of Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats. The Food Network star and author’s culinary variety show — a mix of cooking, comedy, music and science — is coming to the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets: $43–$153. 7:30 p.m. broadwaysanjose.com

NOVEMBER 18

Glide’s Annual Holiday Jam: Still We Rise

For 2021, Glide’s Annual Holiday Jam: Still We Rise — which guests can attend in person or virtually — features live music and storytelling, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s various community services. Musical highlights include Bobby McFerrin, Fantastic Negrito and the Glide Ensemble and Change Band. Tickets: $50–$100. 5:30 p.m. Masonic Auditorium, San Francisco. glide.org

NOVEMBER 19

Bay Scholars 8th Annual Giving Thanks By Giving Back Luncheon

Congresswoman Jackie Speier is the special guest at the Bay Scholars 8th annual Giving Thanks by Giving Back luncheon. The event supports the organization’s mission to provide local low-income scholars with access to private college prep schools. Donations welcome. 11 a.m. Julia Morgan Ballroom, San Francisco. bayscholars.org

NOVEMBER 20

Golden Gate Trail Classic

It’s hard to imagine a more scenic running route than this: Hosted by Dean Karnazes, the inaugural Golden Gate Trail Classic starts in San Francisco, crosses the Golden Gate Bridge and traverses through the Marin Headlands. November 20 and 21 (Saturday, 50K and 100K; Sunday, 10K and half marathon). Registration: $80–$235. goldengatetrailclassic.com

NOVEMBER 20

Symphony San Jose’s Harry Potter Concert Series

Symphony San Jose presents the final installment in its Harry Potter Concert Series. Audiences can watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (part 2) on a big screen while the Symphony San Jose and SSJ Chorale, conducted by John Jesensky, perform Alexandre Desplat’s score live. November 20 and 21. Tickets: $50–$100. San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. http://symphonysanjose.org

NOVEMBER 20

Holidays at Filoli

Marvel at the sparkly splendor of Holidays at Filoli. Throughout the season, the historic Woodside estate’s mansion and gardens will host special events, including themed Monday nights and weekend visits from Santa. Through January 2. Daytime admission (10 a.m.–4 p.m.): $12–$28. Evening admission (4–8 p.m.): $16–$38. filoli.org

NOVEMBER 22

The Art of Banksy

It seems fitting that the San Francisco venue for The Art of Banksy remains a secret (at least at press time). The touring exhibition — making its sole West Coast stop — highlights more than 80 original works created by the anonymous street artist between 1997 and 2008. Through January 3. Tickets: from $40. banksyexhibit.com

NOVEMBER 29

A John Waters Christmas

In A John Waters Christmas, the legendary auteur, author and artist waxes poetic about myriad holiday-related topics (for a 21+ audience). Tickets: from $65. 8 p.m. Great American Music Hall, San Francisco. gamh.com

NOVEMBER 30

An Evening on Stage

The San Francisco Opera’s holiday celebration, An Evening on Stage, makes its return (and honors the Littlefield family). Cocktails will be served in the lobby, followed by dinner and dancing onstage, with the set of Mozart’s Così fan tutte as the magical backdrop. Tickets: from $1,250; tables available. 6–10:30 p.m. War Memorial Opera House. sfopera.com NHG Sponsored

DECEMBER 7

Wender Weis Foundation’s Holiday Heroes

Wender Weis Foundation’s Holiday Heroes is making it easy for everyone to participate in this year’s festivities. Join the fun in the City at Oracle Park (alongside celebrity athletes and your favorite team mascots), or celebrate from anywhere by purchasing a Holiday Heroes Wonder Box (filled with an array of goodies). Either way, you’ll be supporting the foundation’s goal of raising the spirits of 300 underserved children. An online auction opens in November. Tickets/Wonder Boxes: from $150. 5:30 p.m. holidayheroes.org NHG Sponsored