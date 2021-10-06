Calendar | October 2021

OCTOBER 1–3

Humorous

Calling children of all ages! Circus Bella and Abigail Munn present Humorous, an outdoor one-ring circus show celebrating the world through wonder and laughter. Enjoy a performance by a multitalented group of acrobats, aerialists, clowns and jugglers with live music by Rob Reich and the Circus Bella All-Star Band. Free; suggested donation of $20. Learn more at circusbella.org/humorous.

OCTOBER 2–3

Celebration!

Join Symphony Silicon Valley for Celebration!, an exciting musical mix featuring a world premiere by Gabriela Ortiz, one of Mexico’s most prominent composers. Taking place at San Jose’s California Theatre, the program will include works by Mendelssohn and Dvořák. October 2 at 8 p.m. and October 3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $155. For additional details, visit symphonysiliconvalley.org.

OCTOBER 2–3

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch will once again take over the grounds of Palo Alto Art Center. Choose from thousands of gorgeous pumpkins — in a variety of sizes, shapes, colors and patterns — at this outdoor event that will also include glass-blowing demos both days. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Get more info at greatglasspumpkinpatch.com.

OCTOBER 6–31

Lizard Boy

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley opens its 51st season with Lizard Boy, a new indie folk-rock musical that follows Trevor, an insecure boy who embarks on a mythological journey toward acceptance and identity. Justin Huertas, who wrote the musical, will star as Trevor alongside Kirsten deLohr Helland and William A. Williams. Directed by Brandon Ivie. Find more information, including showtimes and ticket prices, at theatreworks.org.

OCTOBER 6

A Thousand Thoughts

Stanford Live invites audiences to join Oscar-winning filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini in collaboration with the Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet for A Thousand Thoughts, a multimedia performance that explores music of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. In a blend of music, narration and film interviews, this live documentary features artists such as Philip Glass, Wu Man and Terry Riley. 7:30 p.m. Learn more at live.stanford.edu.

OCTOBER 9

Ancestral Recall

Edison Award-winning and Grammy-nominated jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah will take the stage at Bing Studio to perform his bold new album, Ancestral Recall. This musical experience combines different styles and folklore from the Caribbean and African diaspora with the Indigenous cultures of New Orleans, the artist’s hometown. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets: $35. stanfordlivetickets.org

OCTOBER 12–31

Hamilton

Don’t throw away your shot! Broadway San Jose kicks off the season with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Hamilton, on stage for a limited three-week engagement at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. The show blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton as depicted in Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. Tickets range from $49 to $179. See broadwaysanjose.com.

OCTOBER 13

Fandango at the Wall

Fandango at the Walll fandango festival held at the mesh fence bordering Tijuana, Mexico, jazz musician Arturo O’Farrill brings the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra and the Villalobos Brothers to the Frost Amphitheater in Fandango at the Wall. In a 2019 NPR interview, O’Farrill asserted that the program equates to “elegant activism,” as it celebrates a reconciliatory bridge that music builds. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $58. Visit live.stanford.edu for more details.

OCTOBER 14–30

Fidelio

This October, San Francisco Opera presents Fidelio, a new, modern take on the classic opera as imagined by director Matthew Ozawa. This highly anticipated production of Beethoven’s only opera will feature the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Eun Sun Kim and a cast headed by Elza van den Heever, Russell Thomas and Greer Grimsley. sfopera.com

OCTOBER 15–18

Steinway Society’s 2021 Home Concert Hall Series

The second installment of the Steinway Society’s 2021 Home Concert Hall Series features Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen, who is acclaimed for his intense and fearless musical interpretations. With Pohjonen’s “… pearly tone, articulate touch and supple legato phrasing … His sensitivity in unfurling Chopin’s intimate musical grammar was always evident” (Chicago Tribune). steinwaysociety.com

OCTOBER 15

St. Anthony’s Annual Penny Pitch

St. Anthony’s annual Penny Pitch is back. Begun in 1977, the cherished San Francisco tradition — similar to bocce ball with coins — supports St. Anthony’s mission to feed, heal, shelter, clothe and lift the spirits of people experiencing homelessless and poverty. Taking place at Chief Sullivan’s Bar and Restaurant’s outdoor event space, doors open at 11 a.m. To sign up a team or become a sponsor, go to pennypitchsf.com.

OCTOBER 15–24

San Francisco Fall Show

The beloved San Francisco Fall Show will be held virtually this year in collaboration with InCollect and organized by interior designer Suzanne Tucker and a team of volunteers. The event will feature a wide range of dealers, offering pieces of fine and decorative art from antiquity to present day. For those interested in art, design, furniture or the decorative arts, this show is not to be missed. sffallshow.org

OCTOBER 16

30th Annual AbilityPath Authors Luncheon Fundraiser

Join AbilityPath at its 30th annual Authors Luncheon fundraiser for an afternoon of delicious food, a pop-up bookstore and book signings by authors including Julie Lythcott- Haims, Bryant Terry, Kathy Wang and Paul O. Zelinsky. This event will be held both virtually and in person (at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto). For more details, go to abilitypath.org.

OCTOBER 16

Take Me to the Trees

Hug a tree! Take Me to the Trees supports public access planning for Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve and Alder Creek, two properties recently brought under the protection of the Save the Redwoods League. This year’s virtual benefit will include trivia as well as silent and live auctions. Learn more by visiting savetheredwoods.org.

OCTOBER 16

Cloud Gala

Co-chaired by Stephanie Harman and Heather Pietsch and founded by Michaela “Mikey” Hoag, this year’s Part the Cloud Gala supporting the Alzheimer’s Association will take place at a private residence in Woodside. The event holds special significance as it comes on the heels of a partnership between Part the Cloud and Bill Gates, through which the organization has doubled its clinical research investment. 6:30 p.m. Visit alz.org for additional details.

OCTOBER 16

20th Annual Street Block Party

Noise Pop Industries invites audiences to the annual 20th Street Block Party, hosted in San Francisco’s Mission District. The lineup includes Portland-based indie folk-pop band Y La Bamba and the locally grown soul and rock band Con Brio. Free. Noon–6 p.m. Go to 20thstreetblockparty.com for more information.

OCTOBER 23–24

Four Seasons

Symphony Silicon Valley’s second October program will feature the Four Seasons by Vivaldi and Piazzolla, performed at the California Theatre in San Jose. The program will be conducted by the distinguished John Nelson and feature violinists Christina Mok and Lara St. John. October 23, at 8 p.m. and October 24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $115. Additional info can be found at symphonysiliconvalley.org.

OCTOBER 28–29

The War of the Worlds

Inspired by H.G Wells’ sci-fi novel and Orson Welles’ radio adaptation, Stanford Live welcomes Rhum and Clay Theatre Company’s The War of the Worlds to the Bing Studio. Written in collaboration with playwright Isley Lynn, the show — described as “fast and clever” by The Guardian — wrestles with the media and the boundaries of truth. 7:30 p.m. live.stanford.edu

OCTOBER 29–30

A Hip Hop Halloween: The Monsters Ball

The Peninsula Ballet Theatre’s 2021-2022 season gets underway with A Hip Hop Halloween: The Monsters Ball, directed by Artistic Director Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez. The spooky, 75-minute program follows a group of children to a graveyard and a haunted house where they are met by classic monsters, including Frankenstein and Dracula. peninsulaballet.org

OCTOBER 30–FEBRUARY 19

Below the lighthouse is the darkest part of night

Starting this month, the David Ireland House in San Francisco will present Below the lighthouse is the darkest part of night, an exhibition by artistic duo Zakkubalan, made up of Neo S. Sora and Albert Tholen. The show features a collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto, which involves a 24-channel video installation that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Japanese composer and his creative process. 500cappstreet.org

OCTOBER 31

Harlem Quartet

Make a date to experience world-class chamber music at the historic Kohl Mansion in Burlingame. The new season kicks off with the Grammy-winning Harlem Quartet performing with Cuban pianist-composer Aldo López-Gavilán in an evening that will combine classical programming with virtuoso jazz. Tickets are $22 to $52. 7 p.m. For more details, visit musicatkohl.org.