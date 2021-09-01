Calendar | September 2021

SEPTEMBER 4

Strike Up the Band!

Missing summer nights already? Join Symphony Silicon Valley and Opera San José in welcoming live music back to the community with Strike Up the Band!, a musical experience on the Tower Lawn of San Jose State University. In celebration of Labor Day weekend, the concert features opera soloists, a full symphony orchestra and pianist Jon Nakamatsu. Performances take place September 4 at 7 p.m., and September 5 at 5:30 p.m. Free. operasj.org

SEPTEMBER 8

Running in the ’90’s

Marrow Gallery presents Running in the ’90’s, an exhibition of new works from Hiroshi Sato. The San Francisco–based artist’s work focuses on memory and meaning, and how these change over time. From moments that had a significant impact on his life, such as an encounter with a street seller with whom he spoke Swahili, to the simplicity of laundry drying in the sun, Sato presents vignettes of moments in his life that resonated. Runs through October 9. Open by appointment only. See more at marrowgallery.com.

SEPTEMBER 9

The Sound Inside

Marin Theatre Company presents Adam Rapp’s new play, The Sound Inside. Coined “a gripping mystery” by The New York Times, it transports audiences to the ivy-covered walls of Yale and to New York’s literary hot spot, Greenwich Village. Under the direction of Jasson Minadakis and featuring Bay Area actor Denmo Ibrahim, the show runs through October 3. Tickets range from $25 to $60. Find showtimes and more details at marintheatre.org.

SEPTEMBER 11

Mountain Theater at Mount Tam

Music and a view? Sign us up! Sound Summit welcomes back fans to the historic Mountain Theater at Mount Tam for a day of live outdoor music. The lineup features Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, indie sensation Father John Misty, power house vocalist Teal Collins, and more. Murph & Mac (aka Brian Murphy and Paul Mc Caffrey) will return as masters of ceremonies alongside radio host Tim Lynch. Music begins at 11 a.m. For ticket info, go to soundsummit.net.

SEPTEMBER 11

The National First Responders Fund’s Annual Stair Climb

The National First Responders Fund has opened registration for the annual Stair Climb honoring the memory of the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Proceeds help fund post-traumatic stress injury programs for first responders. On-site at 555 California Street, San Fran cisco, with a virtual option taking place between September 3 and September 12. See more details at nfrf.org.

SEPTEMBER 14

Maia Cruz Palileo: Long Kwento

The Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts at the California College of the Arts presents Maia Cruz Palileo: Long Kwento, curated by Kim Nguyen. Presented in the form of portraits and images, artist Maia Cruz Palileo’s new work is inspired by Filipiniana stories and is closely aligned with her memories and family stories. Runs through December 4. Admission to the Wattis Institute is free. wattis.org

SEPTEMBER 16

Clars’ Fine Jewelry auction

Clars invites you to celebrate the beauty of jewelry. On September 16, Clars will be hosting an inspiring Fine Jewelry auction in Oakland, featuring a beautiful selection of diamond, colored gemstone and signed jewelry. The auction will be online and in person at 5644 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland.

SEPTEMBER 17

The Steinway Society’s Bay Area Home Concert Hall

Every seat is a front row seat! The Steinway Society’s Bay Area Home Concert Hall opens virtually with a recorded performance by American pianist Claire Huangci, marking the 27th consecutive season for the San Jose– based Steinway Society. The series continues with Finnish performer Juho Pohjonen and Russian artists Anna Tsybuleva and Nikolay Khozyainov. Runs September 17 to September 20. Visit steinwaysociety.com for more information.

SEPTEMBER 18

Emperor

The California Symphony returns to the stage with Emperor, a live concert at the Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts. Praised by The Washington Post for his “brilliant technique and real emotional depth,” pianist Adam Golka opens the show with Beethoven’s “Emperor” concerto. Directed by Donato Cabrera, the show runs two nights: September 18 at 7:30 p.m. and September 19 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit californiasymphony.org.

SEPTEMBER 19

The Alexander String Quartet & Robert Greenberg At Herbst Theater

The Alexander String Quartet and Robert Greenberg invite audiences to Herbst Theater for an experience of full performances combined with Greenberg’s informed and humorous lectures about Beethoven, his life and his music. The program includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 and String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135. 10 a.m. Tickets are available at sfperformances.org.

SEPTEMBER 22

Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story

After over a year of lockdown, Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story is ready to take flight. The history of San Francisco will be brought to life through a series of acts, including Chinese pole and hoop diving, performed at Club Fugazi by a cast of world-class acrobats, including Isabella Diaz and Melvin Diggs. Through December 30. Find more details and ticket prices at clubfugazisf.com.

SEPTEMBER 23

The Immortal Reckoning

Itching for a thrill? Into the Dark welcomes audiences to The Immortal Reckoning, a new fully immersive “haunted” experience at the San Francisco Mint that combines theater, mazes and special effects, highlighting the occult and supernatural. Attendees are transported into a world of vampires, witches and specters, and must survive the creatures’ bloodlust to return to the mortal world. Through October 31. intothedarksf.com

SEPTEMBER 26

Fall for Art

Wine, dine and dance! ODC is celebrating its “50+” anniversary season with Fall for Art at McEvoy Ranch in Sonoma. Savor the afternoon with a glass by the lake, an alfresco lunch overlooking idyllic olive groves and performances by ODC dancers. This intimate event also features an auction of unique experiences and exclusive items. Proceeds support the company’s artists as they return to the studio for new choreography and students’ return to the Youth & Teen Program. 11 a.m. odc.dance/ffa

SEPTEMBER 26

The GALA

Los Gatos Music & Arts and Linda L. Lester present The GALA, a fundraiser for LGM&A and a special tribute to Billie Holiday, featuring renowned vocalist Kim Nalley. 5 p.m. La Estancia Estate. jazzontheplazz.com

SEPTEMBER 29

iskwē

Stanford Live presents Juno Award–nominated electro-pop artist iskwē, whose music spotlights the history and plight of Indigenous peoples in Canada. The show includes musical styles such as jazz, R&B and trip-hop, along with the singer’s powerful lyrics. Prior to the concert, the Bing Studio will hold a visual installation, followed by Indigenous instrumentation and vocalizations, projected video and live movement. Runs two nights, September 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. live.stanford.edu