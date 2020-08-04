Catherine Bigelow joins the Nob Hill Gazette

Clinton Reilly Communications, owner and publisher of the Nob Hill Gazette, announced today that seasoned reporter Catherine Bigelow will join the magazine as its Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent.

Bigelow joins the Gazette following a “must-read” career with the San Francisco Chronicle, where she served as a features reporter, society columnist and amateur photographer specializing in beats ranging from bold-faced, A-List fêtes to old-school bars, bohemian authors, nonprofits, the San Francisco Giants, cultural confabs and Bay Area philanthropists.

“Without question, Catherine is the savviest, most knowledgeable observer of the City’s social, philanthropic and cultural ecosystem that is so important to our readers,” said Clint Reilly, the Gazette’s co-owner with his wife Janet. “She has deep institutional knowledge about San Francisco, impeccable reportorial skills and she’s a gifted writer. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Gazette and our readers will be delighted to be seeing so much more of her.”

“Miss Bigelow,” as she is affectionately known by fans, began her journalism career as an editorial assistant at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1995, which led to a 23-year tenure both as a staff writer/columnist, and as the paper’s freelance Society Correspondent since 2009. Her work has also appeared in Town & Country Magazine, C Magazine, and Modern Luxury in addition to the Nob Hill Gazette.

While Miss Bigelow cannot claim San Francisco “native” status, she is a fourth-generation Northern Californian — born in Sacramento and raised on the Peninsula. She attended Notre Dame High School in Belmont and studied English Literature at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Growing up, the “big” City was a dazzling “backyard” that beckoned to Miss Bigelow via dispatches penned by such classic Chronicle columnists as Herb Caen, Stanton Delaplane and her late mentor, Pat Steger. She also treasures numerous weekend explorations in San Francisco where, with her family, they visited the De Young Museum or Japanese Tea Garden followed by classic burgers at Bill’s Place on Clement Street.

Throughout the City’s numerous permutations, both magical and not-so-much, Miss Bigelow’s abiding fascination, curiosity and love for San Francisco remain a constant inspiration to her reporting.

“Janet and Clint Reilly skillfully reimagined the Nob Hill Gazette as a more expansive, inclusive magazine capturing the spirit of old-new San Francisco with a captivating design, trenchant interviews and essential reading crafted by first-rate scribes. I’m thrilled to join this talented team, reporting stories about this City, and Bay region, we all treasure.”

With the Gazette, Bigelow’s expansive brief will center on the unique nexus of social, cultural, philanthropic and civic activity throughout our region. Find her on Instagram and Twitter @missbigelow, and stay tuned for more excitement from the Nob Hill Gazette!