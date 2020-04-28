Parties

Challenged Athlete Foundation’s ‘A Celebration Of Heart Gala’ honors athletes at SFMOMA

By Arthur Kobin and Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography

April 28, 2020
Laura Britt, Kate Roe, Therese Vinal and Devan Watkins

On March 6, the Challenged Athlete Foundation hosted its third annual Celebration of Heart Gala at SFMOMA to honor local Paralympians and raised $530,000 for the next generation of athletes.

The evening’s moving program, led by NBC sports broadcasters Laura Britt and Therese Viñal, recognized the Paralympians in attendance, including para-cyclist Jamie Whitmore, wheelchair basketball player Jorge Sanchez, women’s wheelchair basketball coach Trooper Johnson, and track and field athlete Scout Bassett.

Co-chaired by Allison Caccoma and Alan Shanken with Lotte and Charlie Moore, the gala saw nearly 350 guests and featured a performance by local folk band the Well Known Strangers. Craft beer by Stone Brewery was also in rotation.

The foundation honored youth adaptive athletes and grant recipients Devan Watkins, Breezy Bochenek and Kate Roe, who were applauded on-stage.

Bochenek, the 18-year-old grantee who does running, surfing and triathlon, delivered a rousing speech: “[The Challenged Athlete Foundation] gave me hope and an understanding of what was possible,” she said to the gala crowd, “Now, I feel like I am the voice telling others there’s nothing you can’t do.”

Steve Serio and Jorge Sanchez
Jamie Whitmore, Scout Bassett and Kate Roe
Co-chairs Allison Caccoma and Alan Shanken
Co-chairs Charlie and Lotte Moore

 

