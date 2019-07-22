Ten percent of the day’s purchases — including what’s in Jennie Lang’s and Dulcy Freeman’s bags — went toward College Preparatory School in East Palo Alto, which supports underrepresented students pursuing higher education.

Womenswear veteran Chandan Allen unveiled her latest venture, a boutique called Mélange, at the Stanford Shopping Center with a buzz-worthy grand opening. Highlights included a fashion show, Champagne and live music. The luxe retailer carries a medley of timeless and contemporary pieces designed by Allen, each “with the Silicon Valley woman in mind — who juggles between home, family, work, friends and looks forward to her happy hour.”

The stylish proprietor welcomes customers like Cynthia Mahood Levin.

Madeleine Taylor and Celeste Traxler model some of Allen’s feminine, flowy fashions.

Jothi Bass and Jennifer Krimse look deeply in love with this fabric.

Cutting the ribbon was a family affair for Mark Allen and Chandan with two of their daughters.

