Parties
Chandan Allen’s Melange of Luxury
Photos by Katie Ravas for Drew Altizer Photography
Womenswear veteran Chandan Allen unveiled her latest venture, a boutique called Mélange, at the Stanford Shopping Center with a buzz-worthy grand opening. Highlights included a fashion show, Champagne and live music. The luxe retailer carries a medley of timeless and contemporary pieces designed by Allen, each “with the Silicon Valley woman in mind — who juggles between home, family, work, friends and looks forward to her happy hour.”