David Wallace, London Breed, Brenda Wright and Janet Reilly

May 8

Clinic by the Bay’s ninth annual Spring Celebration raised a record-breaking $250,000 to provide health care for the uninsured and underserved. Held at the Merchants Exchange Club, the theme of the evening was, naturally, medical. Think hors d’oeuvres cleverly served on tongue depressors, a giant game of Operation that proved to be highly Instagrammable, and “doses of good karma” disguised as Jell-O shot syringes.

In addition to the program’s patient and volunteer testimonials, politicos Mayor London Breed and District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí made remarks, highlighting their support of Clinic by the Bay’s capital campaign for a new facility. Speaking of good karma, lawyer Danna Kozerski, of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP, was recognized for providing pro bono legal counsel in the clinic’s push for a new home.

The silent auction, raffles and Fund A Need were big hits with the 200 guests, making for the most successful Spring Celebration in Clinic by the Bay’s history.

Susan Palleschi, Anna Skacel, Jacee McHugh and Karen Kaufman

Noelle Bonner, Lisa Blackwell and Debra Caywood-Rukas

Liam Mayclem and Sumi Das