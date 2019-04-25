Comeback of the Year: SF Ballet Auxiliary Fashion Show

March 21

After a four-year hiatus, the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary brought back their highly-anticipated fashion show, this time as a collaboration with Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury to feature the coveted designs of Jason Wu. Wu — dressed in chic, minimalist gear at the event — is the Taiwanese-Canadian talent whose enrobed everyone from Michelle Obama to Meghan Markle, becoming popular among San Francisco fashionistas in the process.

Held at the Bently Reserve, Wu showed specialty archival pieces from the last decade and feminine, soft silhouettes from his fall 2019 collection. “I wanted to create an exclusive and special experience to celebrate the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary and highlight our astounding relationship with the Sam Malouf team,” he told theGazette in March.

The runway show was one of three fundraising events for the SF Ballet Auxiliary — it was preceded by a cocktail and dinner party at held Ken Fulk’s Magic Factory in the City on March 19 and Wu’s trunk show at Sam Malouf’s eponymous Burlingame boutique on March 20. Funds from all events went toward the ballet’s programming.

