Parties

Conservatory of Music Breaks New Ground

Photos by Agency Moanalani Jeffrey

December 6, 2018
Less than a minute

October 25

The SF Conservatory of Music began construction on the $185 million Ute and William K. Bowes Jr. Center for Performing Arts. The building will serve SFCM students with a residence hall, performance venue, recording studio and full restaurant, among other world-class amenities. The ceremony was attended by Mayor London Breed, Gordon Getty, SFCM President David Stull, SFCM Board Chair Timothy Foo, Ute Bowes, Eileen Blum, Carol Casey, Bernard Osher and Barbro Sachs-Osher.

Mia Skolnick
Timothy Foo and David Stull
Mary Poland and Gordon Getty with Diane and Howard Zack
Jan Buckley, Timothy Foo, Frederica Von Stade, James Buckley and Maureen Sullivan
Tags

Related Articles

January 1, 2018
142

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018
267

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018
64

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018
97

Stardust to Steel

Check Also

Close
Close