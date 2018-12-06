October 25

The SF Conservatory of Music began construction on the $185 million Ute and William K. Bowes Jr. Center for Performing Arts. The building will serve SFCM students with a residence hall, performance venue, recording studio and full restaurant, among other world-class amenities. The ceremony was attended by Mayor London Breed, Gordon Getty, SFCM President David Stull, SFCM Board Chair Timothy Foo, Ute Bowes, Eileen Blum, Carol Casey, Bernard Osher and Barbro Sachs-Osher.