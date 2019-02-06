Coronavirus

Dear Gazette readers,

As we navigate these unprecedented times, the dedicated staff of the Nob Hill Gazette remains hard at work. Displaced from our offices in the Merchants Exchange, we have pulled together from our homes throughout the region – along with our many incredible contributors – to continue to produce a magazine that will inspire, entertain and hopefully provide some temporary distraction from the unfolding calamity around us.

At the same time, we are making sure to take every available precaution in the production and delivery of the magazine under these difficult circumstances.

Our printing and delivery partners are following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control to secure the safety of their employees and our readers by cleaning equipment, sanitizing surfaces and providing staff with protective gear (wipes, gloves, sanitizers, and masks), as appropriate.

Current advisories from the World Health Organization and our own public health agencies maintain that it is safe to continue delivering and receiving parcels and mail. Of course, if these advisories change at any point in the future, we will adhere to the latest guidance and notify our readers.

In the meantime, we encourage you to continue enjoying our content both in print and by way of our digital presence at nobhillgazette.com. You’ll be able to find everything we’re working on during the crisis, as well as our full (free!) archive and a handful of digital exclusives we’re excited to share.

For questions about the Gazette or our publication/distribution program, please email us at [email protected]

Thank you for your continued support of the Nob Hill Gazette and our work. Together, we will get through this difficult time as we have so many times before. We wish you and your loved ones peace and good health.

Sincerely,

The Nob Hill Gazette