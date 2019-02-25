CPMC Delivers On its ‘Hi-Tech + Hi-Touch’ Promise

Allison Speer, Warren Browner, Sloan Barnett and Carol Bonnie

On February 7, Sutter Health’s CPMC celebrated the opening of its Van Ness campus with Hi-Tech + Hi-Touch, an interactive strolling gala highlighting the hospital’s move toward a more technology forward, sophisticated brand of healthcare. The celebration delivered on its promise for high interaction, creating unique experiences for guests like the opportunity to perform robotic surgery via digital touch table. The “patient journeys” were other high points of the evening. By way of hyper-realistic simulation, gala guests were put in the thick of an emergency patient’s plight through strokes and heart attacks. Though they were an undeniable highlight, the gala wasn’t all manufactured maladies. CPMC was eager to showcase its new $2.3 million digs to supporters and future patients.

A few recognizable wings in the hospital were the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Emergency Department, the Denise and Prentis Cobb Hale Waiting Area and the Deikel Family NICU.

More boldface names spotted celebrating with CPMC were Carolyn Chang, Jacqueline Sacks, Matt Cohler, Vanessa Getty and Komal Shah, among a long list of others.

At Hi-Tech + Hi-Touch, the hors d’oeuvres were artful, the seating was plush — and did we mention the indulgent dessert party? It all sounds very good for our health.

Angela Braverman and Jacqueline Sacks

Chris and Lisa Lenzo

Dede Wilsey

Denise Hale

Helene Ettelson and Karen Jeu

Katie Traina and Kate Harbin Clammer

Matt and Pia Cohler

Sandra Farris and Shannon Cronan

Ted and Pamala Deikel