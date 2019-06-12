Parties

Culture Shifting Weekend Celebrates Black Success

June 12, 2019
Tyson Clark, Deirdre Findlay, Chris Spencer, Stacy Brown-Philpot and Chris Young

April 28

Silicon Valley’s fifth annual Culture Shifting Weekend and Culture Shifting Awards ceremony honored black leaders for their impact in their fields. Founded by Andrea Hoffman as a response to business and tech’s troubling lack of diversity, the event aims to create opportunities to network, celebrate and support new business endeavors. Some of the movers and shakers recognized at the awards ceremony? TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot; GV Ventures General Partner Tyson Clark; Stitch Fix CMO Deirdre Findlay and McAfee CEO Chris Young. The weekend’s programming also included the “Millennial Tech Entrepreneurs of Color Breakfast,” “Think-Action Tank” sponsored by Nike and the “Tech and Society Dinner.”

  • Jeff Wallace and Sarah Jones
  • David Krane and Hamet Watt
  • Clarence Wooten, Ken Coleman and Damien Hooper-Campbell
  • Chris Spencer and John Dokes
  • Houston Smith and Tony Waller
  • Michael Penn, Nina Boone and Andrea Hoffman

