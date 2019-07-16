Flexa Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto; flexa-usa.com

Although children’s furniture purveyor Flexa has been around since 1972, the Denmark-based company’s first U.S. store only just opened last month at Stanford. Caroline Krogh-Jens — who along with her husband, Søren, owns Flexa USA — anticipates expanding the brand across the country. The Peninsula location was selected because of the area’s “strong family-oriented demographic and the concentration of children’s stores at the mall,” she says, noting Flexa’s proximity to American Girl. The new 1,000-square-foot shop presents the brand’s most iconic products, like the Popsicle and Toys collections, which have garnered Red Dot Design Awards. Popsicle’s bedroom furniture, such as day and bunk beds, makes it easy to create stylish and fun quarters, while Toys’ play kitchen, shop and workbench encourage kids to use their imagination

Verve Coffee Roasters 162 University Ave., Palo Alto; vervecoffee.com

The wait is over! After announcing in late 2017 that it had secured a spot in downtown Palo Alto — previously home to Black Diamond Sports — Santa Cruz-based Verve Coffee Roasters’ first cafe on the Peninsula bowed in late June. Pop in daily between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy a range of coffee drinks, among them Verve’s nitro Flash Brew on draft. Nosh on avocado toast, chia pudding or toothsome pastries from Manresa Bread. Interdisciplinary design studio Young America Creative was enlisted for the space, which includes a custom installation by artist Windy Chien, best known for her sculptural knot-centric creations. As the weather warms up, patrons will no doubt appreciate Verve’s patio, too.

Mademoiselle Colette 2401 Broadway, Redwood City; mademoisellecolette.com

Following the success of her patisseries in Menlo Park and Palo Alto, Debora Ferrand is bringing her delectable pastries (and more) to downtown Redwood City. Scheduled to open in early July, the 1,900-square-foot venue is her largest yet and boasts plenty of alfresco seating. The menu will feature salads and tartines that showcase the talents of chef Baptiste Maillet. Ferrand anticipates offering breakfast, lunch and happy hour, with extended hours Thursday through Sunday. Tables made in France, crystal light fixtures and a chevron-patterned wood floor are among the design elements. “Same ambiance, but more details and more sophisticated,” says Ferrand of the forthcoming outpost. “I believe it will be the most beautiful and chic location.”