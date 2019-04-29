Parties

‘Darting’ for the Sake of Art, and Lyme Disease

Photos by Diana Barbatti

April 29, 2019
March 29

Elisa Song

LymeLight Foundation held their eight annual Dart for Art event, a unique art-focused fundraiser for children with Lyme disease. The strolling gala invited guests to preview over 200 works of art and pinpoint the pieces that they would be “darting” for later in the program. Guests walked out of the high-energy gala with their new work of art in-hand, plus, the satisfaction of furthering the foundation’s mission of raising hope for children living with the disease. The lively event’s 425-person guest list raised $225,000 for treatment programs.

  • Phyllis and Scott Bedford
  • Stephanie and Carmel Covell with David Rogers
  • Stephen Namara and Paul Gibson
  • Rachel Nelson and Jaclyn Biggers
