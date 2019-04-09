Parties
David Yurman and Circle of Red Collaborate for Women’s Heart Health
Photos by Trisha Leeper
In keeping with February’s American Heart Month, Silicon Valley’s Circle of Red chapter — who dub themselves “a society of women who are in the fight against heart disease to win” — hosted a cocktail reception at David Yurman to benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. The initiative brings crucial awareness to heart disease among women. Hosted by Lisa Matar and Melissa Anastasia, alongside SV Circle of Red co-chairs Anita Del Grande and Marie LoPresto, the event encouraged guests to shop David Yurman’s glitzy collection, with proceeds benefiting local chapters of the cause.