Laura Harrison and Yuliya Voroninskaya

In keeping with February’s American Heart Month, Silicon Valley’s Circle of Red chapter — who dub themselves “a society of women who are in the fight against heart disease to win” — hosted a cocktail reception at David Yurman to benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. The initiative brings crucial awareness to heart disease among women. Hosted by Lisa Matar and Melissa Anastasia, alongside SV Circle of Red co-chairs Anita Del Grande and Marie LoPresto, the event encouraged guests to shop David Yurman’s glitzy collection, with proceeds benefiting local chapters of the cause.

Anna Bodin

Laura Steinfeldt, Kimberly Johnson and Leesa Lovelace

Co-chair Marie LoPresto, Lisa Matar and co-chair Anita Del Grande