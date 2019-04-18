Andrew Doolittle and Rita Wilson

George Mark Children’s House celebrated their 15th anniversary with Sound Bites, a buzzy new event combining food, music and conversation, with personalities like actor Rita Wilson and NPR’s Guy Raz. Kicking off with a gourmet Hawaiian dinner at Michael Mina’s Trailblazer Tavern, the event’s guests then moved to the 30th floor of the Salesforce East building, where Wilson — of Sleepless in Seattle and Mamma Mia! fame — flexed her singer/songwriter talents and performed for the crowd. Naturally, Raz — the stylish host, co-creator and editorial director of TED Radio Hour and How I Built This — led a fun, thought-provoking conversation with Wilson and George Mark Children’s House Founder Kathy Hull. Located in San Leandro, George Mark Children’s House supports children with illnesses by providing transitional care; end-of-life care; and bereavement care for families.



Karen Ellis and Jane Inch

Rita Wilson and Kathy Hull

Kathy Hull and Guy Raz