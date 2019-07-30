Parties
Designer Living at The Avery
Photos by Arthur Kobin, Ando Caulfield and Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography
On June 12, The Avery was officially inducted into San Francisco’s red-hot real estate scene with an opening bash in its swanky penthouse suite designed by Jay Jeffers. An immaculate interior is not the only way future Avery residents will be living in style: Bay Area celebrity stylist Mary Gonsalves Kinney will be its stylist in residency through her company, MGK Style. With an eye trusted by everyone from Ayesha Curry to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gonsalves Kinney’s expertise just might be one of the biggest perks about Avery living, not to mention the art collection curated by Gallery Wendy Norris. Where do we sign up?