Jay Jeffers, a designer sporting designer duds, with Sirin Talbot and her playful Dolce & Gabbana Amore Energy Cans Bag in hot pink.

On June 12, The Avery was officially inducted into San Francisco’s red-hot real estate scene with an opening bash in its swanky penthouse suite designed by Jay Jeffers. An immaculate interior is not the only way future Avery residents will be living in style: Bay Area celebrity stylist Mary Gonsalves Kinney will be its stylist in residency through her company, MGK Style. With an eye trusted by everyone from Ayesha Curry to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gonsalves Kinney’s expertise just might be one of the biggest perks about Avery living, not to mention the art collection curated by Gallery Wendy Norris. Where do we sign up?

Annie and Kate Loughlin pose in front of lush Avery signage — it’s all in the details.

Sonia Maria Edwards, whose glam frames are giving us the vintage vibes we all very much need, and the always-stylish Camilla Papales are the epitome of classy chic.

Camilla Moshayedi, Phil Spiegel and Raquel Keller.

VIPs Ted Riter, Leslie Bauer and Gregg Lynn bask in The Avery ambiance.