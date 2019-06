The Doggy Style storefront.

A party where sitting in the corner and petting dogs is considered cool, not anti-social? We’re in. Doggy Style — a members-only club for people and their four-legged friends — celebrated its grand opening on April 19 with a pet-centric bash. The dog cuddles and appetizers were a hit with canines and canine enthusiasts alike.

Co-owner Cameron Silva with his best mate.

Liz Moreno and Rachel Swann are all smiles.

Paul Serna proves what they say about humans and their dogs looking alike … um, we see a definite similarity here! (And that’s a compliment.)

Tara Quinn and Kayla Grae prove that black is the new black.

What do you even wear to a dog party? Vas Kiniris and Debra Niemann seem to know.

The interior of Doggy Style’s new, exclusive home.