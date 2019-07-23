Parties
Dogs’ Day in the Sun
Photos by Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography
Dogs are having a moment in San Francisco. But aren’t they always? Leading the pack this month is Buster, Canine Operating Officer at Hotel Nikko San Francisco (yes, we’re serious) and author of 49 Dogs (and One Cat), The Insider’s Guide to San Francisco. Arguably the most adorable read of the summer, the book, photographed by Michelle Russ, features Buster and his City-slicking friends on a tour of SF’s most iconic landmarks. Fans gathered by Hotel Nikko’s rooftop pool and pet terrace on May 30 for the launch party.