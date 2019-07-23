San Francisco Chamber of Commerce CEO Rodney Fong, Hotel Nikko’s Anna Marie Presutti, President of Giants Enterprises Stephen Revetria and SF Travel’s Joe D’Alessandro.

Dogs are having a moment in San Francisco. But aren’t they always? Leading the pack this month is Buster, Canine Operating Officer at Hotel Nikko San Francisco (yes, we’re serious) and author of 49 Dogs (and One Cat), The Insider’s Guide to San Francisco. Arguably the most adorable read of the summer, the book, photographed by Michelle Russ, features Buster and his City-slicking friends on a tour of SF’s most iconic landmarks. Fans gathered by Hotel Nikko’s rooftop pool and pet terrace on May 30 for the launch party.

Alice Engstrom and a face we could never say “no” to.

In what looks like it could be a cover for Dogue, the fictional fashion magazine of our dreams, behold this photogenic and stylish crew, sporting dusty-rose sweaters and a turquoise tartan bow tie.

April Guthrie with a humble dog model, whose underbite was captured beautifully in this portrait.

Peter Gamas, Hotel Nikko vice president Anna Marie Presutti and Rich Ramirez show support for 49 Dogs, which will donate 10 percent of its sales to the San Francisco SPCA.