Dr. Christopher Gardner Takes the Stage in San Jose

Liz Ferrari, Michelle Barsanti and Suzanne Taves

May 1

The Stanford Medicine Community Council held its fourth annual South Bay Women’s Health Lunch, where 200 guests learned about diabetes, heart disease, and cancer’s toll on human health from Stanford Prevention Resource Center nutrition scientist Dr. Christopher Gardner. The educational affair, held at the Westin San Jose, offered a path to sustainability in health and the environment. Some familiar faces in the room: Stanford Medicine Community Council members Barbara Campisi; Michelle Barsanti; Naomi Chavez-Peters; Margaret Raffin; Usha Nesamoney; Linda Meier; Karen Jordan; Chandler Evans and Maggie Grauer.

Kristi Bowers, Sherri Douville and Susan Lucas-Taylor

Margaret Raffin and event chair Barbara Campisi

Dr. Christopher Gardner

Steve Smith and Karen Jordan

Michelle Barsanti, Mary Danna and Margaret Nanda