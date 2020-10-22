Dress for Success SF Gala Dazzles

“Now Is the Time” was the theme of Dress for Success’ inaugural virtual gala on September 17. The evening program showcased the organization’s pivot to online programming, no-contact professional wardrobe kits and its Feeding the Families Program.

The gala’s highlight featured Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital in conversation with Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide during this virtual event. And thanks to event sponsors Wente Vineyards, Mister Jiu’s and Dispatch Goods, online VIPs still enjoyed a wine tasting and special meal delivered to their homes.

“Although the pandemic has forced all of us to change how we go about our work, Dress for Success San Francisco is still here,” said Dress for Success Executive Director Erin Badillo. “We remain committed to providing clothing, community and education to the women of the Bay Area.”