Susie Franklin, Melinda Yee Franklin and Kellie Abreu

June 6

Dress for Success San Francisco raised the roof at its recent gala, Success: You Wear It Well, where a sold-out crowd donated $215,000 to women seeking financial freedom. Held at August Hall and chaired by philanthropist Sharon Seto, the fundraising event honored three women dedicated to uplifting their communities: Kellie Abreu of First Republic Bank, Susie Franklin of Franklin Legacy Fund and Melinda Yee Franklin of United Airlines. Each embodies Dress for Success’ motto of empowerment and independence. The national org’s SF chapter fulfills that mission by offering workwear and education to women in need, not to mention guidance on sharpening professional skill sets. The evening featured a spirited fashion show showcasing chic work looks courtesy of Bloomingdale’s and Vionic Shoes. Guests also indulged in a menu created primarily by women chefs. Creamy cups of Salt & Straw ice cream ended the gala on a sweet note. NHG Sponsored.

Maria Jandres

David and Sharon Seto

Beverly Yip, Dulo Batsuh and Lucy Wu

Jane Wachiradejkul and Annette Farmanfarmaian