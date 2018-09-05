The famous Julia Morgan Ballroom played host to the 13th annual Dress for Success San Francisco gala. Chair Sharon Seto brought all the fun, including a collaboration with designer Matthew Paul Robinson to present a plus-size runway show. The event honored multiple Bay Area dignitaries, including Epi Center MedSpa founder and CEO Margaret Mitchell and Old Navy’s Loretta Choy. This fashion-packed gala raised over $150,000 to help empower women in the economic industry. Also spotted by the catwalk: San Francisco Ballet’s Yuan Yuan Tan and Client Success Ambassador Juthaporn Chaloeicheep, Emily Martin, Christopher Collins, Maria Barrios, Erin Badillo, Kelsey Coulson, Umberto Gibin, Adriana Tan, Michelle King, V’Anne Singleton, Rhonda Strangrover, Kellie Abreu, Stassia Juouni, Jessica Johnson, and Sophia Hussain.

