The Return of Eat Drink SF

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association is pleased to announce a reimagined Eat Drink SF dining program to support the local restaurant industry: Eat Drink SF Presents: 10 Days of Dining, Culture and Community. Starting with an opening dinner on Friday, October 23, and running through Sunday, November 1, this year’s Eat Drink SF itinerary will explore the neighborhoods of San Francisco through outdoor dining, with Restaurant Week-style prix fixe menus, exclusive to-go offerings, virtual demos and forums and ticketed outdoor seated dinners, all in adherence with current SF Department of Public Health guidelines.

Eat Drink SF (EDSF) was founded in 2009 to celebrate the Bay Area restaurant community as a world-class culinary destination. The festival is intentionally focused on San Francisco tastemakers and, historically, has been GGRA’s signature event. In years past, EDSF has featured more than 60 restaurants and attracted over 3,000 attendees.

In light of current restrictions on large gatherings and with indoor dining at reduced capacity, Eat Drink SF 2020 is honoring restaurants in new, engaging, socially distanced ways. This year, proceeds will go entirely to participating restaurants, chefs and bartenders, with no additional charitable partner involved.

The 10-day celebration kicked off this past Friday with a ticketed, socially distanced outdoor dinner at The Vault Garden. Five all-star chefs came together to create a four-course menu of their favorite dishes. Participating chefs include Robin Song, The Vault Garden, Jason Halverson, Hi Neighbor Group, Staffan Terje, Perbacco and Barbacco, Belinda Leong, B. Patisserie and Routier, Angela Pinkerton, Pie Society and Pinkerton Confectionery.

A fall version of Restaurant Week has over 100 restaurants participating, with lunch menus ranging from $10-25, and dinner menus ranging from $25-65, for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, and indoor dining. Restaurants from neighborhoods across the city are on board, including China Live, International Smoke, and Violet’s.

A Virtual Culinary and Cocktail Series in partnership with Chefsfeed has some of the city’s top culinary talent teaching you their tips and tricks, all from the comfort of your home. hefs Kim Alter, Simileoluwa Adebajo, and Martin Yan are just some of the chefs in the lineup.

Eat Drink SF 2020 will conclude with a sold-out ticketed dinner, A Waterfront Surf and Turf Experience from Waterbar and EPIC Steak: A Night of Gratitude. On Sunday, November 1, dine along the Embarcadero for iconic San Francisco Bay views and a Sunday Supper surf and turf menu featuring the culinary teams from both restaurants, led by acclaimed Executive Chef Parke Ulrich. Enjoy sustainable seafood dishes from Chef Justin Baade of Waterbar, alongside contemporary steakhouse favorites from Chef Dirk Tolsma of EPIC Steak, while live music makes the evening magical. Cap it off with dessert from Executive Pastry Chef Erica Land. Specialty cocktails will also be offered featuring Maker’s Mark and Sipsmith Gin.

Learn more about Eat Drink SF at eatdrink-sf.com.