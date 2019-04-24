April 5

Jenny Moore, Bailey Flynn, Alston Calabrese and Michelle Harris

Transformative mental health organization Edgewood held their 53rd annual luncheon at the Bently Reserve to spotlight their Center for Children and Families, which serves nearly 11,000 Bay Area youth every year. The event honored Jeanie Casey, a former Edgewood board member of 27 years, with the Edgewood Auxiliary Alumna of Distinction Award for her decades of service. Organized by the Edgewood Auxiliary, the spring luncheon was part of a larger event called the Edgewood Fair, which included a gala dinner the night before featuring keynote speaker Jena Corda, who shared her daughter’s success story with the organization. The Edgewood Fair has raised over $9 million since its inception in 1967. Some boldface names in the crowd? Emcee Liam Mayclem and Auxiliary Co-Presidents Paige Olson and Harriet de Pracomtal.



Kristin Kelly and Caitlin Fisher

Danielle Creech and Melissa Reyna

Lynn Dolce, Jeanie Casey and Paige Olson