EDSF and SFRW Return to San Francisco

San Franciscans are usually in our best humor in October — we finally emerge out of the summer gloom with warm days and bright skies, the fall arts season kicks into high gear, and our fur babies cuddle closer when the skies are filled with jets during Fleet Week. This year brings an extra special moment to savor: the return of Eat Drink SF.

Starting this Friday, October 15, foodies will have a cornucopia of choices and programs to dine and imbibe, with programs featuring prix fixe menus, chef collaborations, cocktail events and ticketed experiences all underscoring our region’s well-earned status as a world-class locus for gastronomy.

Additionally, the city-wide tradition known as SF Restaurant Week (SFRW) highlights a variety of destinations offering prix fixe menus at several price points, with lunch (2+ courses) available with $10, $15 and $25 options; and dinner (3+ courses) running at $25, $40 and $60 options. Find an updated list of participating restaurants here,

The overstuffed list of EDSF events is available here. A couple must-do highlights include:

Opening Night Dinner: An All-Star Collaboration from Perbacco, Nopa & Acquerello

October 15, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Perbacco, San Francisco

Perbacco Chef/Owner Staffan Terje will work alongside Chef Suzette Gresham (Acquerello) and Chef Laurence Jossel (Nopa) on a collaborative four course dinner with wine pairings.

Closing Lunch: Escape to Greece

October 24, 12:00 to 2:00pm, Estiatorio Ornos, San Francisco

Enjoy a three-course lunch and welcome cocktail at Chef Michael Mina’s newest concept, inside his iconic 252 California Street flagship location. Along with partners Chef Girair “Jerry” Goumroian and Chef Nikolaos Georgousis, guests will be taken on a tour of the Greek islands with delectable fresh fish, beloved Mediterranean specialties, and genuine Greek hospitality.

In light of San Francisco’s proof of vaccination mandate and in interest of guest’s safety and overall comfort, Eat Drink SF 2021 and Restaurant Week will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor venues to cater to all audiences across the City’s various neighborhoods. Again this year, proceeds will go entirely to participating restaurants, chefs and bartenders, with no additional charitable partner involved. Participation in EDSF and Restaurant Week is free for GGRA members, with dues supporting GGRA’s policy work and communications.

For more information and updates, please visit eatdrink-sf.com or follow @eatdrinksf on Facebook and Instagram.