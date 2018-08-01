Parties

EPIC Steak’s 10th annual High on the Hog

Photos by Lillian Phan

August 1, 2018
    Perry and Margie Butler
    Pete Sittnick and Parke Ulrich
    Ben Fong-Torres and Gwyneth Borden
    Joel Riddell

    The 10th annual High on the Hog was a meat-lovers feast filled with Pinot Noir tasting and pork-centric gourmet eats. Hosted by EPIC Steak and its Executive Chef Parke Ulrich, notable Bay Area restaurants and barbeque masters all came to to partake in the fun. The event featured a juicy watermelon eating contest, as well as live music performed by local band, The Mighty Creatures of Habit. Seen by the Bay: Ben Fong-Torres and Gwyneth Borden, Perry and Margie Butler and Joel Riddell.

    Close