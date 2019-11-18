Claud Cecil Gurney, Suzanne Tucker and Ken Fulk

The San Francisco Fall Show is one of the most respected antique, art and design shows in the country, featuring extraordinary pieces from countless international dealers — and this year’s event, highly anticipated by design connoisseurs the world over, was no different. But before we get into the details of its 38th run at Fort Mason from October 2 through October 6, can we talk about the looks served on opening night for a minute? Like the displays themselves, they were anything but basic.

Show chair Suzanne Tucker held court in a regal embellished blazer, while honorary chair India Hicks, fresh off a plane from London, was effortlessly glam in leopard heels and a black feather-and-lace cocktail confection by Amanda Wakeley. Eclectic designer Hutton Wilkinson embodied the night’s “Wanderlust” theme swimmingly, rocking an elegant black-and-gold silk robe to match his Asian vignette at the show. And Mary Beth Shimmon, not to be shown up by the objets d’art on display, dazzled in tassels and chartreuse. And let’s not forget Ken Fulk, who was razor sharp (when is he not?) in a tux-trench hybrid coat.

Opening night raised funds for Enterprise for Youth, an organization creating meaningful job experiences for underserved young people in the Bay Area. This year’s show, featuring 50 dealers from around the world, showcased fine and decorative arts ranging from Asian, English, American and Continental origin — think paintings, prints, textiles, precious metals and ceramics galore.

Other appreciators in the crowd: Claud Cecil Gurney, Riccardo Benavides, Dede Wilsey, Sarah and Stephen Sherrill, Susan Boeing, Laura King Pfaff and many others.

