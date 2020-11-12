Fashion

Fall Style: Finding Comfort

By Emily Heitmann

November 12, 2020
November is here, which means Indian summer is officially over. Celebrate the temperature drop by grabbing a nearby throw, opening that beloved book, and dressing in comfy neutral pieces with subtle pops of color.

Be sure to drape the Max Mara Wool Blend Poncho in ultramarine ($265) over your favorite sweatshirt and joggers. maxmara.com

Mounser Nucleus Rhinestone Studs in gold ($195) are lightweight and complement any look thrown their way. mounser.com

The Weekend Max Mara Wool Cloth Cap in ultramarine ($125) is the ideal accompaniment to those breezy walks on the beach. weekendmaxmara.com

Whether touring the grounds of Filoli or lounging in your own garden, the Acne Studios Multi-Checked Scarf in brown/lilac/navy ($290) is the perfect accessory to throw on when the wind picks up. acnestudios.com

These Acne Studios Velcro Sneakers in navy ($380) are a chic alternative to basic running shoes. acnestudios.com

For that next trip to Tahoe, don’t forget to pack the Elder Statesman’s Hand-Knit Mismatched Socks ($195). elder-statesman.com

Zoom calls will never look better than when paired with the Proenza Schouler White Label Striped Pajama Caftan ($650) and Pajama Pants ($525). proenzaschouler.com

