Parties

Fashion Fights Arthritis Preview Party

Drew Altizer Photography

June 26, 2019
Less than a minute
Daru Kawalkowski, Whitney Hudak and Wayne Kaleck

April 26

Fashion Fights Arthritis held a pre-party of sorts to build excitement for the Arthritis Foundation’s glitzy May 31 gala. The Nob Hill Gazette sponsored the event, where guests indulged in food, drink and fashion at menswear boutique Gene Hiller Stylists in Sausalito. Fashion Fights Arthritis chair Whitney Hudak was in attendance, of course. Some boldface names in the crowd, tailored to the late Gene Hiller’s standard of perfection? Daru Kawalkowski, Wayne Kaleck, Scott Matagrano, Leon and Sallie Huntting, and Michael Rose and Hope Glynn.

  • Leon and Sallie Huntting
  • Michael Rose and Hope Glynn
  • Richard Hudak and Schuyler Hudak
  • Tom Gangitano and Scott Matagrano

