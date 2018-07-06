After brief renovations and just days behind closed doors, Gene Hiller Stylists re-opened their boutique at 729 Bridgeway in Sausalito last month, with a private cocktail party and spring/summer fashion show. The boutique venue was host to music performers as well as delicious food provided by Cater Marin, Poggio Trattoria, Copita Taqueria and Angelino’s. Gene Hiller Stylists was recognized as an outstanding community contributor by Mayor Joan Cox, who officially named June 9th Gene Hiller Day in the City of Sausalito. In attendance: Carla and John Capek, Alton Irby, Tom Gangitano and Tove Hiller.

Related