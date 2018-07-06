Parties

Fashion springs into summer

Photos by Tim Williamson

July 6, 2018
    Carla and John Capek
    Mayor Joan Cox, Tom Gangitano and Tove Hiller
    Dr. John Duggan and Lori Duggan
    Alton Irby, Daru Kawalkowski and Wayne Kaleck
    Front: Mitchell Gee, Tom Gangitano, Franco Aulicino, Wayne Kaleck; Back Row: Jaime Acuna, Derrick Stith, Alex Rios

    After brief renovations and just days behind closed doors, Gene Hiller Stylists re-opened their boutique at 729 Bridgeway in Sausalito last month, with a private cocktail party and spring/summer fashion show. The boutique venue was host to music performers as well as delicious food provided by Cater Marin, Poggio Trattoria, Copita Taqueria and Angelino’s. Gene Hiller Stylists was recognized as an outstanding community contributor by Mayor Joan Cox, who officially named June 9th Gene Hiller Day in the City of Sausalito. In attendance: Carla and John Capek, Alton Irby, Tom Gangitano and Tove Hiller. 

