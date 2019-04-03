Parties

Flashy Launch for Domenico Dolce

April 3, 2019
﻿Bita Daryabari and Misha Kordestani clash wonderfully with the decor and each other.

Ken Fulk fashioned a designer launch party for Domenico Dolce, of the eponymous Dolce & Gabbana, and his newly released photography tome Queens: Alta Moda di Dolce & Gabbana ($350) at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society on March 6. With its unmissable magenta cover, the book is a visual ode to the Italian fashion house’s most loyal clientele, many of whom flocked to Fulk’s awe-inspiring space for the launch. Naturally, Dolce adorned his “queens” in clothing and jewelry from his Alta Moda and Alta Gioielleria collections.

  • Dede Wilsey opts for refined elegance with a twist.
  • The modern men of the hour, Domenico
    Dolce and Ken Fulk.
  • Ladan Khorram and Shawn Goodman shine at the intersection of ’80s-inspired rock star and well-heeled socialite.
  • It’s all in the details for Lisa Zabelle, Barbara Brown and Jane Mudge.
  • Marina Arnott, who makes an appearance in Dolce’s book, brings husband Rob as her date.
  • Sofiane Sylve is a vision in black.
