

A pair of mesmerizing art-inspired arrangements that are poetic in their impermanence, no?

June 3

For the guests at the de Young’s Bouquets to Art Opening Night Gala, a love for florals was a prerequisite — naturally, it was the most popular print in the room. (Take that, Miranda Priestly!) Grand Patron Dede Wilsey exuded garden chic in an embroidered seafoam dress. Others accessorized with real-life petals and greenery fashioned by students from the City College of San Francisco. The gala offered a preview of one of the freshest fundraisers of the year, featuring extravagant arrangements from more than 100 of the area’s top floral designers who took inspiration from the museum’s works of art.

The event’s aerial centerpiece was a stunning, large-scale sphere made up of white and red flowers that hung in the Wilsey Court. Guests also enjoyed an on-site raffle and culinary delights throughout the night.

Other boldface names who stopped by to smell the roses? The event’s Honorary Grand Chair Lorna Meyer Calas; co-chairs Vicki Koenig and Jillian Wood; arts patrons Clara Shayevich and Dennis Calas; and Fine Arts Museums’ Director and CEO Thomas Campbell, to name just a few.

Natalia Wierzba

Lorna Meyer Calas, Thomas Campbell and Dede Wilsey

Kirk Wilder

Elaine Mao

Alexandria Ashdown, Amy Brown, Tyler Hofinga and Dwight Ashdown

Lisa Harris and Daru Kawalkowski

Shala Davoudi and Elie Abi-Jaoude