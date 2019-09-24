Parties

Flower Power Luncheon Comes Up Roses (and Orchids and Peonies)

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

September 24, 2019
Less than a minute
Darren Norton, Fifi Holbrook, Kathryn Lawrence, Mary Norton and Ellen Magnin Newman

Salvation Army held its 15th annual Flower Power Luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel, raising funds for the organization’s After School and Back to School programs. The highlights? Master floral designer and Flower Power veteran Jun Piñon put on a fragrant show that delighted the senses; meanwhile, Mayor London Breed took the stage to applaud Salvation Army’s tireless work in San Francisco. The event honored Ellen Magnin Newman, Kathryn Lawrence and Fifi Holbrook, all of whom abided by the “florals encouraged” dress code fittingly. Magnin Newman rocked a look that inspired: an avant garde-ish red rose embellishment on her white asymmetrical coat. Emceed by KPIX 5 journalist Juliette Goodrich, the silent auction invited guests to bid on bling, weekend escapes and fine art for a great cause.

Some familiar faces spotted in the sea of floral print: Majors Darren and Mary Norton, Director of Development for Salvation Army’s Golden State Division Ernst Bauer and Jennifer Arnett, among many others

Jennifer Arnett
Branden Howard, Shani Hatcher, Jerrick Macadangdang, Ernst Bauer and Katy Johnson
Juliette Goodrich
The flower demonstration.

