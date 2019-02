In its sixth year, FOG Design + Art has claimed its place in the San Francisco arts orbit. At this year’s preview gala on January 17, the fair drew an eclectic crowd of 1,500 dealers, curators and collectors to revel in its equally diverse presentation of works at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture.

SFMOMA Trustee Dolly Chammas and SFMOMA Director Neal Benezra suit up for the arts.

Major collectors Bob and Randi Fisher make an appearance at the fair, where the works of 35 international galleries were on display.

Guests were entranced by Cerith Wyn Evans’ “Neon Form (After Noh XVI)” (2018), presented by Marian Goodman Gallery.

This one’s for the true appreciators: Exploratorium’s Executive Director Chris Flink flashes a smile in front of a striking work by Yayoi Kusama.

In good company, Roth Martin, Katie Paige, Stanlee Gatti, Susan Swig, Allison Speer and Douglas Durkin pose in front of Ai Weiwei’s “Forever Bicycles.”

Trent Norris, Paul Pelosi and Jack Calhoun spill the tea.

John Waters is judging the art, and you.

Ladies in red, Pamela Joyner and Sarah Thornton.

Nancy Bechtle talks favorites with SFMOMA curator Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher.

Katie Traina is on trend in full leopard with gallerist John Berggruen.