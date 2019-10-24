Food & Wine Classic Wows Once Again
Photos by Arthur Kobin for Drew Altizer Photography
September 8
Any event that designates a “wine chair” is promising to be a good time.
Such was the case at the 16th annual Montalvo Arts Center’s Food & Wine Classic on September 8, whose organizers tapped the Bay Area’s finest eateries, wineries and entertainers — er, auctiontainers — for a rousingly successful evening that raised $500,000 for the center’s art and education programs.
The live auction, led by the engaging Letitia Frye, who is a hot ticket on the auction circuit, offered experiences like jetting to Las Vegas to see Lady Gaga (VIP, of course) and a San Jose Sharks penthouse suite for 16 people.
Food & Wine Classic VIPs enjoyed a private wine cellar tasting guided by master sommelier Randall Bertao.
Boldface names in the crowd included Montalvo Arts Center Executive Director Angela McConnell; the wine chair herself Karen Bria; Ronnie and Karen Lott and committee members Marcia Hansen, Deb Stolle, Sydene Kober, Moe Baniani and Gretchen DiNapoli.