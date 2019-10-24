Parties

Food & Wine Classic Wows Once Again

Photos by Arthur Kobin for Drew Altizer Photography

October 24, 2019
Less than a minute
Letitia Frye

September 8

Any event that designates a “wine chair” is promising to be a good time.

Such was the case at the 16th annual Montalvo Arts Center’s Food & Wine Classic on September 8, whose organizers tapped the Bay Area’s finest eateries, wineries and entertainers — er, auctiontainers — for a rousingly successful evening that raised $500,000 for the center’s art and education programs.

The live auction, led by the engaging Letitia Frye, who is a hot ticket on the auction circuit, offered experiences like jetting to Las Vegas to see Lady Gaga (VIP, of course) and a San Jose Sharks penthouse suite for 16 people.

Food & Wine Classic VIPs enjoyed a private wine cellar tasting guided by master sommelier Randall Bertao.

Boldface names in the crowd included Montalvo Arts Center Executive Director Angela McConnell; the wine chair herself Karen Bria; Ronnie and Karen Lott and committee members Marcia Hansen, Deb Stolle, Sydene Kober, Moe Baniani and Gretchen DiNapoli.

Roberta Robbins, Joel Gartland and Marcia Hansen
Karen and Ronnie Lott
Angela McConnell
Libby Conrado, Till Guldimann, Paul Conrado and Donna Guldimann

