Food & Wine: Uncorking The Potential Of Potter Valley

With some ingenuity, a business school dropout created a thriving enterprise that recently marked its 50th year.

When Guinness McFadden first laid eyes on remote Potter Valley in Mendocino County, with its expansive pasture lands and pear orchards, he was told he’d never prevail in growing wine grapes in such cool temperatures.

But McFadden has never been one to take “no” for an answer. A native New Yorker with no farming experience but a reserve of East Coast tenacity, he took it upon himself to research the climate of this verdant region, discovering that its 95-degree daytime summer heat would plummet to a chilly 45 degrees at night, potentially ideal for fruit full of ripeness yet also acidity.

It was enough to convince the Bronze Star-decorated former U.S. Navy lieutenant to take the plunge. With the establishment of McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm, he became the first person in Potter Valley to grow grapes commercially 51 years ago.

In so doing, he also overcame a vexing problem: attracting vineyard workers to this 500-person community, a two-hour drive north from both Napa and Sonoma, that had a late harvest season.

“I’ve been known to say many times that I should have stayed in the Navy,” McFadden, 83, says with a laugh. “Grapes are not hard to grow for a novice, but you can make mistakes. I probably made every one in the book. I don’t consider myself a pioneer. But planting grapes turned out to be an excellent idea.”

His certified organic grapes are grown on 163 acres of the farm, which is nearly energy self-sufficient, thanks to solar panels and a hydroelectric plant McFadden had built. The grapes are of such renown that for 30 years they were purchased by the likes of Mondavi, Chateau Montelena, Beringer, Navarro and Piper Sonoma wineries.

__________________

McFadden’s Blue Quail Tasting Room

13275 South Highway 101, #5, Hopland, California

Hours: Thursday– Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m

bluequail.com

__________________

In 2003, however, McFadden decided to debut the first wine of his own, a pinot gris. Since then, working in collaboration with Mendocino Wine Company, his Blue Quail label wines — including old vine zinfandel, gewürztraminer and sparkling brut — have garnered double gold, gold and silver medals in California and international competitions.

To further entice employees to this secluded valley, he devised ways to extend the work year to make it worth their while to venture this way. He did so by diversifying, including teaching workers how to handfashion wreaths of fragrant, wild bay leaves after the grape harvest finished. He walked into the Williams Sonoma on San Francisco’s Sutter Street with one in hand, and the rest is history.

According to McFadden, since 1974 the gourmet kitchenware store has sold nearly 20,000 of the decorative culinary wreaths yearly. They’re also available now through the farm, as well as on Amazon, Etsy and starting this year at Macy’s.

Additionally, workers make 5,000 garlic braids each summer that feature Salinas Valley-grown bulbs; packages of wild rice harvested from Lake County; and jars of dried herbs from thyme, oregano, rosemary, epazote and lavender grown organically on the farm in the spring.

All of the products, including the wines and the beef from the farm’s small herd, are available at McFadden’s Blue Quail Tasting Room in Hopland, on the Russian River.

Thanks to its various endeavors, the farm has managed to maintain a full-time staff of 10 — including McFadden’s daughter and son — many of whom have been employed 25 years or more.

Not bad for a Stanford business school dropout who decided to pursue a life among the vines instead. His first name may be Guinness, but ever since his days stationed in the Mediterranean, his passion has decidedly been wine.

“I get up every day and I’m thankful I’m still on this side of the grass,” he says. “I’ve gotten so many notes from people who say such nice things about our wines and products. It makes all the time and effort into making them special worth it.”

Of Note: Mafaldine Nero Alla Octopus Ragu At Fiorella

by Trevor Felch

From the rooftop tables of the roughly two-month-old Fiorella Sunset, guests can see the glass-enclosed dough room, a Willy Wonka laboratory-like setup that swaps chocolate for chitarra. At this third — and most elaborate — location of the relaxed Californian-Italian favorite, there are cocktails for the first time, a chic bi-level dining configuration and, of course, the most celebrated clam pizza in town. While that signature pie is hard to resist, as the dough room reminds everyone, the pasta here is a formidable al dente force.

__________________

Fiorella Sunset

1240 9th Avenue, San Francisco

fiorella-sf.com

__________________

Take the squid ink mafaldine — a Sunset exclusive, not available at the Fiorella outposts on Clement or Polk streets. Chef de cuisine Scott Schneider, previously at New York’s Michelin-starred Ai Fiori, had the brilliant idea to pair a Sicilian-inspired octopus ragu with the long ruffled ribbons of pasta — perfect for collecting thick sauces. The result is a magnificent marriage: tender octopus with a gentle briny kiss, the crunch from toasted breadcrumbs and the rustic tanginess of San Marzano tomatoes.

Wine pairings: With the mafaldine, try a fresh and crisp local sauvignon blanc like the one from Dutcher Creek in the northern Dry Creek Valley, or the 2018 Napa Valley Chenin Blanc from St. Helena’s chenin blanc specialist Lang & Reed. Of course, this dish is also an excellent match for a Mediterranean white full of brightness and a touch of salinity. Chris Tarbell, Fiorella Restaurant Group’s wine director, recommends the 2020 Verdicchio di Matelica, ColleStefano, Marche, or the 2019 Etna Bianco, Benanti, Sicilia.