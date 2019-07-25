Mike Jarchow, Mark Dommen and Ismael Macias

At Meals on Wheels San Francisco’s 32nd annual Star Chefs and Vintners Gala, 150 chefs doled out an impressive array of culinary delights — and in return, 900 guests raised $3.3 million for the City’s house-ridden seniors at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture Festival Pavilion.

The dinner portion of the evening was a highlight for obvious reasons, and in between the four courses (including a divinely delicious chocolate dessert), attendees could be seen furiously waving their auction paddles for experiences such as a Moroccan dinner by Michelin-starred chef (and former Gazette cover star) Mourad Lahlou, an Italian escapade with personal tour guide chef Nancy Oakes (who also chaired the gala), and a blissed-out winter vacation on St. Barth’s.

“The level of generosity in the room in general, but especially from our board and honorary board, was awe-inspiring,” says Ashley McCumber, CEO and executive director of Meals on Wheels SF. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support of our mission.”

The millions raised will provide 640,000 meals to San Francisco seniors in need — all hail Meals on Wheels, a tremendously impactful operation.

Elyse and Amado Villarreal

Mourad Lahlou and Greg Quiroga

Mark Peterson, Ashley McCumber and John Viola

Jose Allen