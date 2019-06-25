April 29

The Goldman Environmental Prize honored six eco-heroes with an exclusive ceremony at the San Francisco Opera House, where former Vice President Al Gore — never one to miss a lit environmental soiree — gave an impassioned keynote speech.

Established by SF philanthropists Rhoda and Richard Goldman in 1989, the prize recognizes environmental activists doing outstanding work from each of the six continents.

In its 30th year, Bayarjargal Agvaantseren of Mongolia; Alfred Brownell of Liberia; Ana Colovic Lesoska of North Macedonia; Alberto Curamil of Chile; Jacqueline Evans of the Cook Islands; and Linda Garcia of the United States were honored. Each person on this list has made major contributions on a local and global level, from halting the construction of hydroelectric projects on the sacred Cautín River, to fiercely protecting the vulnerable snow leopard in the south Gobi Desert.

Gore, a legendary environmentalist himself, was spotted hobnobbing with the honorees, many of whom rocked eclectic traditional clothing in juxtaposition to Gore’s starchy blue suit.

“Today, thanks in large part to the Goldmans, the world recognizes just how important it is to honor and illuminate those who have shown courage in the face of environmental destruction,” he says.

A few other eco-scenesters in the crowd?Alexandra Cousteau, Michael Franti and Sylvia Earle.

Alfred Brownell

Michael Franti and Al Gore

John Goldman, Sylvia Earle, Susie Gelman and Alexandra Cousteau

Ryan Mack, Marissa Fager, Linda Garcia and Brittany Lasseigne

Doug Goldman and Jacqueline Evans