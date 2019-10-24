The atmosphere at Filoli’s Gala in the Garden 2019 .

September 13

Filoli’s Gala in the Garden got its magic touch from Erin Gleeson, the Woodside denizen behind the wildly popular food and lifestyle blog The Forest Feast, who dreamt up a visionary vegetarian menu for the outdoor affair inspired by Filoli’s lush grounds. Gleeson is also the New York Times best-selling author and artist of four Forest Feast cookbooks — the latest of which is a delicious, olive oil-soaked, product of her travels: Forest Feast Mediterranean.

Fortunate guests sipped on cocktails while basking in the golden-hour sun on the grounds (something of pure NorCal sorcery, and also really good for selfies) before enjoying Gleeson’s plant-forward offerings alfresco-style, under strings of romantic twinkle lights and surrounded by the picturesque Santa Cruz mountains.

Hosted by longtime Filoli volunteer Suzanne Legallet, Gala in the Garden boasted a lively auction for proceeds to expand the organization’s renowned internship program, which trains hundreds of horticulture enthusiasts with skills in landscape preservation, landscape architecture and public garden management. Legallet understands the program’s value better than perhaps anyone, having hosted over 40 Filoli interns at her own home and garden in the last 23 years.

Suzanne Legallet and Cynthia Hockey

Erin Gleeson

Carol Moran and Rich Moran

Tom Fischer, Cindy Devereaux and Jason Devereaux

David, LeAnna and Andrew Wollenberg with baby Willow Wollenberg