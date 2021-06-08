Frank Residences: At the Intersection of Luxury and Caring

When the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), known to many as the Jewish Home, started planning its new Assisted Living and Memory Care community several years ago, it knew that it had the opportunity to redefine senior living. What the organization created was a new and modern community designed to provide custom tailored levels of care for seniors with discerning tastes.

While Frank Residences was under construction, seniors and their families looking for exceptional care with great design had few options in the Bay Area to consider – often sacrificing luxury for care, or more robust care, for less aesthetics and onsite amenities.

Frank Residences provides it all.

A tour of the new community illustrates the point that older adults today are looking for something that goes above and beyond the cookie-cutter approach to senior living. Bright, modern, and full of life are just some of the words overheard by residents at the new Frank Residences. The design aspects of the new community are meant to provide a visually stimulating and welcoming experience not only on the ground floor, where a full-service restaurant and bar as well as a casual café are located, but on each of the five residential floors as well.

Frank Residences also boasts a fully equipped and staffed gym, heated indoor therapy pool, spa and salon including Pilates studio. As restrictions are loosened, residents will be able to enjoy the in-house movie theater and performing arts center located on the main floor.

Outdoor spaces abound with private terraces accessible on the residential floors, as well as beautifully designed social gathering spaces featuring fireplaces and areas to gather for conversation, a glass of wine with friends or visits with friends and family.

Downstairs, Frank Residences boasts what many call resort-style outdoor spaces including the fountain court, which is just off the Noshery, a casual bistro café. A perfect place for a game of bocce, dining al fresco with friends or a cappuccino with the morning paper.

Why Staying Home Is Not What It’s Cracked Up to Be

For some seniors, staying in their current home often appears to be the best option for them and adult children caregivers because there is a familiarity to it, and no costs associated with a move. However, there are several downsides that are often overlooked in the moment of making these decisions.

Not always obvious, the costs to staying home often outweigh the expense of moving to a full service Assisted Living or Memory Care community like Frank Residences. Maintenance of the family home can be expensive and retrofitting an existing home to be safer for mom and dad can add up. Hiring a full-time round-the-clock care is also pricey and requires a bit of faith that the people being hired to look after our loved ones are providing the level of care you would if you lived there.

Beyond that, loneliness or a sense of isolation can weigh heavily on our loved ones who may not be able to get out to see friends and family like they used to. For all these reasons, a move to Frank Residences, which provides a robust social and community life, exquisite onsite dining, 24-hour care staff to look after every need should any arise, becomes a smart option. It provides parents with the peace of mind that if they need some help, it’s moments from their door. And provides adult children the peace of mind that they are never alone.

A New Approach to Memory Care

For some, caring for a parent or partner who is living with Alzheimer’s or dementia can seem like a daunting experience. We want to give our loved ones the very best, but often that care falls to a spouse or an adult child. While the idea of seeking help seems prudent, the decision to do it is often accompanied with guilt. At Frank Residences, we have redefined the model of Memory Care.

Ours is a personalized approach, designed to offer the highest level of attention and care to everyone in our care. It all starts with getting to know the person – what they did for a living, what their hobbies are, their likes and dislikes. From there, a specific care and activities program is designed to stimulate and enhance the life of your loved one.

Every detail of our Memory Care community has been carefully considered to create a warm, inviting, and inclusive setting – free of the clinical clutter found in older communities. Here, your loved one will discover a place more like home, with private suites and bathrooms, and common areas including outdoor terraces that become familiar spaces and places to discover and enjoy.

Peace of Mind Is Often Priceless

As Frank Residences continues to welcome new residents, one thing has become clear: peace of mind is priceless. From help with planning the move, to assistance with setting up your new apartment, Frank Residences can provide as much, or as little assistance as needed.

“Moving into assisted living or memory care is a big step – for the loved one and for the family,” said Staci Chang, Chief Marketing Officer for SFCJL. “At Frank Residences, we wanted to make that transition as smooth and as effortless as possible, so you could focus on the things that matter – not the pesky details of packing and picking a moving company.”

On a recent visit with her dad, Susan Aronovsky said it best. “The day my dad moved in he said to me how happy he was to be here. It’s not a small thing. Knowing your loved one feels at home so quickly provides a peace of mind that is simply priceless.”