French Brand ba&sh Pops Up in the Paris of the West

Photos by Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography

December 19, 2019
The custom sweets were among many beautiful confections at the soiree, which donated 20 percent of the evening’s proceeds to the animal rescue charity Muttville.

On October 10, Lisa Zabelle and Samantha Keene hosted a very French evening welcoming the Parisian brand ba&sh to the City, where it hosted a five-day pop-up at The Bar Code. Billecart-Salmon Champagne and Ladurée macarons were in rotation while shoppers browsed ba&sh’s fall 2019 collection. The brand’s latest is an amalgam of flowy, feminine silhouettes; prints galore (leopard is still holding on strong!); cozy sweaters; and preppy, yet cool, blazers.

Co-hostesses Zabelle and Keene channel the effortless French It Girl aesthetic.
A candid moment captured: Lauren and Danielle Bourhis, The Bar Code’s founder, absolutely entranced by this unidentified man’s mustard sweater — can you blame them? Not everyone can pull off that color.
The always-stylish Diane Adams made out big by the looks of it.
Black is the new black. Case in point: Farah Makras and Sonya Molodetskaya.

