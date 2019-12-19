French Brand ba&sh Pops Up in the Paris of the West

On October 10, Lisa Zabelle and Samantha Keene hosted a very French evening welcoming the Parisian brand ba&sh to the City, where it hosted a five-day pop-up at The Bar Code. Billecart-Salmon Champagne and Ladurée macarons were in rotation while shoppers browsed ba&sh’s fall 2019 collection. The brand’s latest is an amalgam of flowy, feminine silhouettes; prints galore (leopard is still holding on strong!); cozy sweaters; and preppy, yet cool, blazers.

