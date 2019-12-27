Where else can you snack on spectacular hors d’oeuvres while interacting with exotic animals but the annual Fur Ball? This year’s event on October 25, hosted by the San Francisco Zoo and Zoo II, followed this party season’s trending theme: masquerade, or MasqueROAR as the zoo cleverly pegged it. Hundreds of young professionals from across the Bay Area attended the enlightening evening of entertainment, food and adventure.

Guests disguised themselves in animal-themed garb. Witness: Ron Aiavao’s shark mask and sharpsuit, Elizabeth Randall’s take on a chic cheetah, or an exotic parrot-inspired look as seen on San Francisco Zoological Society’s Katharine Morris.

The beloved band Notorious headlined the affair, enjoyed by A-listers such as Tanya Peterson, San Francisco Zoo’s executive director and president, and Timothy Wu, vice president of philanthropy at the San Francisco Zoo.

Spotted in the crowd: Melinda Dunn, Colleen Evans, John Flynn, Neha Jain, Kelvin Kwong, Chris Larson, Debbie Quement, Jennifer and Andrew Rosenthal, Gillian Dunn Sutter, Andrew Turco, Frank Villanueva, Stephanie Wai, Cahill Walsh, and Shireen and William Wetmore.

Other majestic mammals, like giraffes, and reptilian revelers were also in attendance. All proceeds from the event benefited the zoo’s programming and efforts.