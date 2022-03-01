Gallery: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Opening Night SF

On February 24, guests from around the globe gathered at the Curran Theater for the opening night of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. At a pre-performance Hogwarts House Block Party, San Francisco Mayor London Breed got sorted into her Hogwarts House and proclaimed February 24 as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Day” in San Francisco. Additionally, Mayor Breed and the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced a special initiative providing 10,000 tickets to the production to San Francisco Bay Area youth.

