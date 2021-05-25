Ghirardelli Square Bucket List

Everyone knows that the World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae from Ghirardelli Chocolate is an absolute must when visiting San Francisco and Ghirardelli Square, but did you know there’s so much more to sample at the square? Here are a few things you should try when visiting this landmark by the Bay.

“XLB” Sampler, the indulgent Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce and the delicately crafted Black Swan Taro Puffs. Local foodies flock to Palette Tea House & Dim Sum for a refreshing take on modern Cantonese cuisine. Located on the Upper Plaza, Palette’s patio seating gives diners a perfect view of Andrea’s Fountain and the occasional music performance. While all their dishes are enticing and Instagram-worthy, we recommend the colorful, the indulgentand the delicately crafted

Dungeness Crab Cakes or Anchor Steam Fish & Chips are sure give your guests' taste buds a delicious tour of the Bay. If you're entertaining out of towners and looking for a view that can't be beat, stop by McCormick & Kuleto's Seafood & Steaks. A full wall of windows overlooking the San Francisco Bay provide a perfect backdrop for your dining experience. You can never go wrong with some local oysters or a bowl of clam chowder, but the Dungeness Crab Cakes or Anchor Steam Fish & Chips are sure give your guests' taste buds a delicious tour of the Bay.

Fog City Hazy IPA or Polk Street Pale Ale a try in their beer garden. If you're more of a hard seltzer fan, they have you covered with fun rotating flavors. Currently on deck: Mango & Passion Fruit. For something a little more casual, head on over to the West Plaza where local beers are brewed and served alongside elevated pub fare at San Francisco Brewing Co. The craft brewery specializes in small batch and experimental brewing so there's something for everyone in your group to enjoy. Give the Fog City Hazy IPA or Polk Street Pale Ale a try in their beer garden. If you're more of a hard seltzer fan, they have you covered with fun rotating flavors. Currently on deck: Mango & Passion Fruit.

Kids of all ages will find fun and boba in the Lower Plaza. Tea Square can be found inside Subpar Miniature Golf and features a variety of boba teas and smoothies to satisfy that sweet tooth. While you’re there, be sure to putt through 18 of San Francisco’s most notable landmarks. Across the plaza, check out some of the latest video games in the Subpar Arcade or try your hand at some virtual reality gaming at GamedayVR next door.

Tuberose and Dandelion in hand cream, shower gel and room diffuser form. Retail therapy is a must while visiting the square and our shops have everything you need from souvenirs and thoughtful gifts to wine and spirits. Visit Lola of North Beach for their collection of greeting cards or unique gifts for everyone on your list. Treat yourself to ElizabethW's local, hand crafted fragrance line featuring clean, sophisticated scents like Tuberose and Dandelion in hand cream, shower gel and room diffuser form.

Those with a refined palate for spirits will enjoy a visit to vomFASS for a unique selection of liqueurs, spirits and bottled cocktails. Don’t miss their collection of premium oils and vinegars, perfect for your next culinary creation. Ask questions, taste and bring home your favorite bottle.

